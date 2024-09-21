Top 10 songs of Michael Buble: Best of 'The Voice' Season 26 judge who took music world by storm

'The Voice' Season 26 judge Michael Buble started his music career in the early 2000s

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Michael Buble is all set to grace 'The Voice' Season 26's iconic red chair for the first time. This Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor isn't just a popular personality but is a powerhouse in the music industry, making him a perfect judge for the singing competition. Michael kicked off his music career in the early 2000s and swiftly earned acclaim for his velvety, soulful vocals and his modern twist to classic music became fans's favorite. He is a beloved and influential music star in the music industry and has created a legacy that continues to inspire a new generation of artists.

Additionally, Michael has recently received the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his immense hard work and popularity. The music star has released multiple highly successful albums, from the uplifting anthem 'It's Time' to the heartfelt 'Crazy Love,' each one a sonic treasure that continues to bring joy to your ears. However, we have collected his finest hits from the best of Michael's songs.

Here's the best of Michael Buble:

10. 'It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas'

Michael Buble's Christmas hit song, 'It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas' is a classic and a perfect holiday album. The song was released in 2011 and bagged the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album sales chart in just five weeks.

9. 'Spicy Margarita'

Michael Buble teamed up with Jason Derulo to release their latest single, 'Spicy Margarita'. The longtime friends celebrated National Spicy Margarita Day with their song which instantly became a hit over social media. Michael revealed that he had a lot of fun while recording the song with Jason. The song is from samples of Dean Martin and Michael's rejected Christmas collaboration.

8. 'Sway'

'Sway', originally performed by Dean Martin, was released in 2004 and instantly reached the top thirty of the adult contemporary chart. This enchanting track tells the story of a couple lost in the magic of dance, where each gentle sway renders the protagonist spellbound. The song captures the intoxicating feeling of holding each other close, as they glide together, surrendering to the rhythm of love and the allure of the moment.

7. 'Everything'

Michael Buble's lead single, 'Everything', from his 'Call Me Irresponsible' album was released in 2007. The song was a commercial and critical success. With its infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song won over fans, securing its place as one of Michael's most beloved tracks. Meanwhile, the lyrics paint a vivid picture of devotion and romance that resonates deeply with listeners.

6. 'Cry Me a River'

Michael Buble released his self-titled debut album in 2003 and the 'Cry Me a River' track became a standout sensation. The song showed Michael's smooth, crooning vocals perfectly complemented by an elegant instrumental backdrop. The lyrics delve into a poignant tale of heartbreak, as a jilted lover confronts the pain of betrayal, making it a timeless anthem of sorrow and sophistication.

5. 'To Love Somebody'

Michael Buble has made some of the reprising songs a blockbuster hit by giving his vocal twist and one of the songs is, 'To Love Somebody'. Written by Barry and Robin Gibb, the Bee Gees first recorded the song in 1967. The song was covered many times by multiple artists but Michael's version is the best. He released the song in 2005 as part of his album 'It's Time.' Michael gave his smooth and powerful vocals to the classic soulful ballad that explores the depths of love and devotion.

4. 'Lost'

Michael Buble's album 'Call Me Irresponsible' song, 'Lost' was inspired by his dramatic breakup with his former fiancée Debbie Timuss. He was devastated when he penned the song after ending his 8 years of relationship. He released a heartbreak anthem for his fans who have been in relationships where they loved the person and it just didn't work out. The song gave Michael his first notable UK hit, reaching the top 20 in 2007.

3. 'Haven't Met You Yet'

'Haven't Met You Yet' made Michael Buble a worldwide superstar after the song reached the UK top 10 and helped his album, 'Crazy Love', become a huge success. He wrote the song after being inspired by his at the time finance, Luisana Lopilato, who is now Michael's wife. He met his wife when they were involved in different relationships.

Luisana didn't speak English and there were multiple reasons to not fall for each other yet they did and the rest is history. Michael's song is still relatable for the singles looking for their better half.

2. 'Hollywood'

The singer and songwriter, Michael Buble, originally titled his song, 'Hollywood is Dead' but later changed it to 'Hollywood'. The fifth track of his album, 'Crazy Love', showcased the singer's range and style and he exposed the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. The lyrics of the song revolve around the dream of being famous and successful in Hollywood. He co-wrote the hit song with Alan Chang, Amy Foster-Gillies, and Sheldon Gomberg.

1. 'Home'

Michael Buble penned his very first original hit song, 'Home' with musical director Alan Chang and renowned songwriter David Foster's daughter, Amy Foster-Gillies. Michael originally came up with the idea of the song after he was feeling homesick following his music tour.

The song is about the difficulties of being away from home but still grateful for being where he was. The song was a huge hit and instantly bagged the first spot on the adult contemporary charts. Michael's song 'Home' is considered to be his marquee song and has been covered by Blake Shelton.

