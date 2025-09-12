DC cancels ‘Red Hood’ over writer’s controversial posts about Charlie Kirk — but that wasn’t the only reason

Amid Comedy Central shelving its controversial 'South Park' episode after Charlie Kirk's death, DC Comics axed 'Red Hood' after writer Gretchen Felker-Martin celebrated the tragedy

The recent passing of Charlie Kirk has sent shockwaves through the political world, prompting a wave of reactions across the country. While many are mourning the loss, his unexpected death has also had unforeseen effects in pop culture. One surprising consequence is the reported cancellation of the fan-favorite comic series 'Red Hood', which was discontinued just one day after its debut on Wednesday, September 10.

Charlie Kirk, during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

DC Comics has officially canceled its 'Red Hood' series after writer Gretchen Felker-Martin shared controversial posts on Bluesky about Kirk, who was killed by an assassin's bullet. One post read, "Hope the bullet's okay after touching Charlie Kirk," while another stated, "Thoughts and prayers, you Nazi b***h." Felker-Martin, who is trans, made the remarks about Kirk, known for his anti-trans stance. Her Bluesky account has since been deactivated, but the posts circulated widely before DC acted.

A DC spokesperson explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC's standards of conduct." Although the Kirk posts sparked backlash, insiders stated it was the breaking point, rather than the sole reason behind the series' cancellation, with DC's policy banning any post that could be seen as promoting hostility or violence.

While the announcement confirmed the cancellation of issues #2 and #3, as well as future issues of the series, it didn't clarify the scale of the project until now. The series, written by Felker-Martin with art by Jeff Spokes and letters by Becca Carey, had been planned as a 12-issue run with at least two collected volumes. Back in June, DC revealed, "Red Hood Vol. 1, collecting issues 1-6 of this new ongoing DC All In comic book series, will publish on June 16, 2026, and Red Hood Vol. 2, collecting issues 7-12, will publish on December 1, 2026. Future volumes will be announced soon!" as per Comic Book Club Live.

Based on the original schedule, Red Hood #2 was set for Thursday, October 2; #3 for Wednesday, November 12, 2025; #6 landing in February 2026; and #12 in August 2026. The cancellations make it clear that, despite DC's long-term publishing plans, nothing is definite in the universe of comic books. In a statement to Comic Book Club, DC explained, "Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC's standards of conduct."

While the timing of the cancellation followed Felker-Martin's BlueSky posts, the decision points out her long history of posting on hot-button issues that conflicted with DC's guidelines. Despite planning a 12-issue run with two collections, the series was terminated, making it clear that there was a disconnect between the publisher and the writer. As the situation stands, all 12+ issues and two collections of 'Red Hood' have been canceled, making a great loss for the fans.