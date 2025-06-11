Did Kody Brown just spill the reason behind his feud with daughter Mykelti? ‘Sister Wives’ fans think so

Kody Brown reveals he was 'kicked out' over PDA with Robyn Brown and fans have a lot of things to say

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown has often made several remarks that have sparked controversy and discussion among fans. During Part 3 of the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 Tell-All, the Brown family patriarch made one comment that made the fans of the TLC reality show believe that Kody was subtly shedding light on the alleged incident that created a rift between him and his daughter Mykelti Brown last year. While having a conversation with the host, Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan about the subject of Public Displays of Affection (PDA), Kody revealed that the last time he and his wife, Robyn Brown, flaunted some PDA in front of their family members, they “got kicked out.”

As per Today, a shocked Krishnan questioned Kody, "You got kicked out?" to which he responded, “I’m not going there. Yeah, they f****d with us bad. And boy, it cost me dearly.” When Krishnan asked Kody to spill the details of the incident, he declined by saying, "It’s a story that just cannot be told. Yeah. It’s just, when there’s something so vitally detrimental to your life, you’re just not going to talk about it."

When Krishnan inquired of Kody whether the incident saw the light of day recently, Kody simply chose not to reveal any additional details and quipped, "Let’s just not talk about it." Soon after, Krishnan went on to ask Kody, “It’s that traumatizing?” to which he replied, "Until Meri and Janelle are remarried, I will not show PDA to Robyn in front of them. When Kody was asked if now he won't show any PDA to his wife in public, he quipped, "No, no, it’s where we are safe, we behave candidly. And where we are not, we have learned to be careful. Because when true love is exposed, it calls down wrath. And it’s like the world hates true love so much that they want to be really, really crappy about it."

Over the years, all the 'Sister Wives' fans have closely seen Kody's complicated relationships with his three ex-wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. In addition to this, the viewers have witnessed how Kody has been estranged from most of his children for years. Around the same time, Mykelti revealed that she was 'no longer supportive' of Kody and Robyn after an incident that occured at Kody and Janelle's son Garrison Brown’s funeral earlier that year. Then, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, told the fans they would not be “talking about those events” publicly.

However, some fans believe that Kody may have been referring to the same incident on the Tell-All episode when he alleged that he and his wife, Robyn, were kicked by the family due to their PDA. One Reddit user penned, “I can imagine he was ‘consoling’ Robyn and their kids and not Garrison’s actual family. That would piss me off.” Another user speculated, “I think this is why mykelti no longer talks to them. I think he was consoling Robyn and possibly overly kissing and hugging her at the funeral when someone– probably Mykelti– asked them to tone it down, they didn’t and probably tried to defend their actions and said everyone else is just being overly sensitive.” A netizen theorized, "Indulging in too much PDA is rude but not 'no contact' worthy. Whatever they did at one of Garrison’s services, it would have to be more than making out in front of the OGs."