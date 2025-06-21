‘American Idol’ finalist apologizes to country legend after on-stage blunder — fans rush to defend her

From Carrie Underwood to Luke Bryan, 'American Idol' is home to some of the most talented country music superstars. The show also features country mentors like Miranda Lambert and Jelly Roll, further deepening the genre's influence. But one moment during Season 22 stood out, when a finalist made a mistake in front of her country music idol. The contestant was so embarrassed by the slip-up that she couldn't stop herself from publicly apologizing, making fans jump to her support.

The contestant in discussion is American Idol Season 22 finalist Mia Matthews. The talented singer performed 'No One Needs To Know' during 'Songs From The Year of Your Birth' night and was over the moon to be mentored by Shania Twain. However, she soon had to apologize to her idol, Twain, after forgetting the lyrics to her song, as per ScreenRant. Although Matthews was thrilled to be mentored by Twain, her excitement turned bittersweet after the lyric slip, which also led to her elimination alongside fellow contestant Kayko.

In an Instagram post featuring a clip of her performance and a moment of hugging Twain, Matthews wrote, "How many aura points did I lose after meeting my literal IDOL, singing her song for her, and then forgetting the lyrics on national television?" She added in the caption, "I'm so sorry, Shania, ahahahaaa, still haven't been able to bring myself to actually watch this performance back LMAO."

As soon as Matthews posted her apology on Instagram, fans flocked in to support her, suggesting she shouldn’t be too hard on herself and should move on. One fan commented, "You handled it flawlessly; I’m so glad you kept going! You crushed it; you’re still my favorite!," while another remarked, "I know sometimes it's easier said than done, but try not to let it ruin the moment for you. Even the greatest stars forget their lyrics; look at Kelly." A fan noted, "Girl, you are human! You are awesome regardless of a little mess-up."

Another commented, "Mia, you had one rough performance. There are always bumps along the way. The only thing you can do is to look back at it so that you’re ready for the next performance, because there will always be a next time. Keep performing, Mia!" A fan said, "Loved that performance, and didn't know that you forgot the lyrics until LB announced it after you sang. He should not have done that. Love you, girl." Following her 'American Idol' elimination, Matthews has continued her musical journey on Instagram, including a song she wrote titled 'First Time at Life,' which she posted in October 2024.

In June 2024, she performed at June Jam in Alabama alongside her own group, called 'Worth the Wait.' On June 24, Matthews also shared a list of her shows, including the 19 Takeover at CMA Fest on June 9, per Screen Rant. The CMA Fest also featured fellow Idol talents like season 22 runner-up Will Moseley, finalists Jack Blocker, Emmy Russell, and Triston Harper, as well as Season 21 winner Iam Tongi, finalists Colin Stough and Haven Madison, season 20 runner-up HunterGirl, and season 18 finalist Grace Leer. She also took the stage at the Franklin Summer Bash on July 20, performing with fellow season 22 contestants Kayko, Kaibrienne, McKenna Faith Breinholt, Quintavious, and 'The Voice' season 25 contestant Maddi Jane.