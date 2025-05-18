‘American Idol’ singer was sent home before finale — but his wife’s reaction says what fans are thinking

From ‘The Voice’ winner to ‘American Idol’ Top 5, this contestant seemed unstoppable—until his shocking elimination

With the top 3 confirmed, 'American Idol' is all set to roll out its grand finale on Sunday, May 18. While it's a matter of celebration for finalists Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts, the same can't be said for the recently eliminated contestants. A hugely talented contestant who had secured a spot in the Top 5 was unexpectedly eliminated before the finale. The shocking elimination prompted his wife to publicly express her opinion, saying he deserved a place in the finals.

On May 12, 2025, after 19 million votes were cast, 'American Idol' revealed its Top 3 finalists while eliminating Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis. Both eliminated contestants shared heartfelt thank-you messages on Instagram, with Artis expressing gratitude despite his disappointment. His wife, Faith, later voiced strong support, stating he "deserved to be in that finale" and should have won, as per Entertainment Now.

Artis graciously addressed fans in a video posted on his Instagram account, expressing his gratitude to everyone involved. Though he admitted he was "disappointed about not advancing," the singer remained positive. His wife, Faith, also showed her deep support in the comments, writing, "Love you SO MUCH, honey. You left it all out on that stage and I couldn't be more proud." She further added, "I think you deserved to be in that finale, but top 5 is HUGE… We love you so much, baby."

Fans also couldn't help but express their love and support for Artis on his Instagram post. A fan said, "You have a forever fan in me. Been on since I saw you audition for the voice. Keep being you and making the beautiful music that you do," while another added, "We love you so much Thunderstorm!!! tonight sucked! 😭 we will be following you! your journey does not end here!!" Another commented, "You are still a winner baby believe that." Meanwhile, another said, "You’re the American idol winner in my book tbh DONT STOP KEEP GOING."

Notably, Artis is married to Faith Artis, who is also the inspiration behind his song 'Take It Slow' and appears in its music video, as per TV Insider. The couple met while Faith was on a family vacation in Hawaii and attended a concert where Artis was a special guest. Faith recalled thinking, "I felt God tell me 'you're going to marry him, you're going to marry him' — ummmm what!?" Days later, Artis invited her whole family to his birthday party, and soon after, they bonded over music at church. Just three weeks later, Artis flew to Australia to be with her, and during that five-week visit, he proposed while they performed together.

Notably, 'American Idol' was Artis' second singing competition stint, as he had also appeared in 'The Voice' Season 18 in 2020, finishing third behind Toneisha Harris and winner Todd Tilghman. He impressed all four coaches during his blind audition and chose John Legend as his mentor. Though he lost his knockout round to Mandi Castillo, he was saved by Nick Jonas and went on to win public votes, securing a spot in the finals.