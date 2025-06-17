Overconfident ‘American Idol’ contestant leaves judges cringing — and Simon fuming: ‘A terrible...’

'American Idol' contestant makes the judges cringe with her 'terrible' singing and even worse attitude.

‘American Idol’ is a competitive show where acceptance and rejection are part of the game. While some are gracious about making the mark, others find it hard to accept. Such was the case with contestant Jennifer Chapton, who auditioned in season 6 and left the judges stunned with her overconfidence. In her introductory video, the self-proclaimed 'hotness' revealed that she was part of a Church choir growing up. She further claimed to have a unique voice and style, which is often compared to Mariah Carey. For her audition, she performed a horrendous cover of ‘Baby I’ by Tenderoni and left the judges cringing!

Chapton was stopped in the middle of her song and was denied when she requested to continue. “This song was all over the place. You were all over the place. It was a terrible audition,” judge Simon Cowell said. Chapton, unhappy with the remark, argued with the veteran judge. “Your opinion don’t mean none [sic],” she clapped back. She also questioned Cowell about his knowledge of music. The duo had a serious back-and-forth, and the argument kept taking a turn for the worse. “We didn’t like your singing. That’s the rule,” Cowell concluded.

“I really don’t care. You know nothing about music. I’ve never heard you do a demo,” she replied. “Well, I wouldn’t wanna sound like you, Jennifer,” Cowell quipped. Chiming in, fellow judge Randy Jackson shared that he found the performance 'awful'. However, judge Paula Abdul, to everyone's surprise, declared she 'liked' Chapton’s opinion. The latter wasn’t done pitching herself and offered to sing another song. She started crooning and kept going even though the judges were begging her to stop. Cowell jokingly asked her to get a job at the port. Chapton reluctantly started to leave the audition room, but not before roasting Cowell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

“Why don’t you get a report as a brain surgeon and do yourself a lobotomy?” she said while leaving. Though she failed to nail her audition, Chapton had some mic drop moments. Cowell, who is famous for his blunt nature, was rendered speechless. As clips of her audition went viral, fans flooded the YouTube comment section with some in favor of the contestant and some against. “I don't understand how these people manage to remember and sing another song in the middle of the arguments!” a netizen remarked. “Finally, I found the actual audition. I knew she was bullshit, no way she went through,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Some viewers, however, enjoyed her personality. “How could they reject such a spicy personality?” one social media user commented. “I like how she speaks her mind,” another agreed. ‘American Idol’ has come a long way since Chapton’s hilarious audition, but remains one of the iconic moments of the show. As for Cowell, he left the show after its 9th season and became a prominent figure on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Jamal Roberts was crowned as the champion of the ‘American Idol’s latest and 33rd season. The singer created history by being the first Black man to win the title in 22 years.