Mariah Carey, who? 10-year-old 'AGT' singer hit such insane high notes — even Simon Cowell was stunned

You’d never guess this 'AGT' contestant is only 10 with the way he effortlessly hit those high notes

Peter Rosalita appeared on the 'America's Got Talent' stage in season 16, dressed in white from head to toe, stealing hearts as an adorable 10-year-old. However, what surprised the judges most was his incredible vocal range as he belted out Celine Dion's 'All by Myself'. During the introduction the Rosalita told the judges that although he was born in Dubai, he is a Filipino citizen. When Sofia Vergara asked, "What will you do with a million dollars if you win this amazing competition?" Rosalita, without missing a beat, replied, "I will buy a Nintendo Switch and a laptop for my online school." Howie Mandel joked, "You realize you have only spent about $1,500 so far." To which Rosalita sweetly replied, "Yes."

Vergara then asked what he did for a living, prompting Simon Cowell to chime in with a smirk, "What do you mean, he is just 10, he doesn't work." Vergara, however, defended herself and said, "Well, let's see if he does something." Initially confused, Rosalita said, "Uh...sorry," before melting the judges' hearts once more with an answer, "I live as a singer." At the end of the performance, Rosalita not only received a roaring standing ovation from the judges and the audience, but also a stream of praise from the judges.

Vergara went first, "Do you get surprised when you hear your voice?" Rosalita replied, "Yes, I am so nervous." "Ayyy, we were so nervous too, but we loved you." Mandel told Rosalita, "You are amazing, you are so cute, like even when you are talking to us." "Everyone tells me that I'm cute," said Rosalita with a flashing smile, which erupted in laughter from the audience and the panel. Mandel then added, "I predict you're gonna go far in this competition."

Heidi Klum went next, "I think you are incredible, what I wanna know is what your neighbours say when you rehearse these types of songs?" Rosalita replied with a smile, "They got surprised." Klum added, "It was so high, you would think that a glass would explode." She further told Rosalita, "I mean Mariah better watch out." Cowell admitted, "There were parts during that audition which gave me goosebumps," before he told Rosalita, "You have an amazing voice. An amazing personality. An amazing energy. Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition."

Fans all over vouched for Rosalita, one fan wrote on the YouTube comments section, "It was worth the golden buzzer. He is so small and sang better than many talented adults." Another added, "Not only his voice...His personality, energy, and the way he positively carries himself. A wonderful addition to this show. To the parents and family, you raised a young man right and very well. I tip my hat to you !!!" While the third wrote, "The fact that he's only 10 years old, and can hit those notes and transitions the way that he did is beyond amazing." His glass-breaking voice earned him 4 yesses, propelling him to the Live Shows. However, as reported by NBC, the 10-year-old did not go past the Live Semi-Finals round.