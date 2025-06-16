‘American Idol’ contestant pulls the ultimate steal after crashing her best friend’s failed audition

'American Idol' Season 22 saw the most ultimate plot twist moment ever, just ask contestant Julia Davo

‘American Idol’ is known for a lot of things, but a surprise audition is an uncommon one. On the show’s 22nd season came 20-year-old Julia Davo, who auditioned with ‘Life on Mars?’ by David Bowie. Judge Lionel Richie was impressed by Davo’s performance and even compared her voice to Lady Gaga’s. “The journey might be something really special here. I would love to see who you might turn into,” he said. But unfortunately, fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan weren’t on board with the decision, preventing Davo from moving on to the next round. While rejecting the 20-year-old Brooklyn native, the judges didn’t anticipate the plot twist coming their way.

Davo spoke fondly about her friend and roommate, Alyssa Raghu, who came with her to the auditions. “She’s so supportive and she told me she thinks I’m great for the show,” the former said about the latter. After Davo was given the boot, Raghu, 21, rushed inside the audition room to console her friend. Richie asked Raghu to do them a favor and bring Davo back to the auditions when she’s “absolutely ready” in her eyes. Raghu also faced rejection on the show when she auditioned at 15, but this time she brought them an offer they couldn’t reject.

“I know you said that my voice was going to grow until I was 21, and you said that when I was 15, but just for giggles, I’d love to sing you something,” Raghu said. She went on to sing Mariah Carey’s ‘My All’, then asked the judges to consider it her audition. “Wait, are you telling me you want to audition for this season?” Perry asked. “I know it’s in your hands, but it’s like why not?” Raghu replied, putting the judges in a pickle. “I think this is a really good plot twist,” the Roar singer added. She elaborated that Raghu could enter the competition, but has no chance of winning.

“If you were gonna go to Idol one more time, I want to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you could win,” Perry said. Since that wasn’t the case with Raghu, she rejected her. However, Bryan and Ritchie gave her the green light and the ‘American Idol’ golden ticket. “I like having you around. I’ll give you a shot,” Bryan said and sealed Raghu’s fate. Davo, who originally auditioned in the season, got sidelined. She did request the judges to let her in the show with Raghu so she could learn alongside her, and the judges were only in the mood for one favor.

Although Davo was happy about her friend’s victory, the moment became one of the most criticised and controversial moments of the show. ‘American Idol’ recently concluded season 23 and crowned Jamal Roberts as the champion. The 27-year-old physical education teacher from Mississippi and a father to three daughters beat finalists John Foster and Breanna Nix to win the title. The show is already gearing up for its 24th season or its 9th season on ABC, which is set to premiere sometime in 2026.