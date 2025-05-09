‘The Voice’ fans are already calling this finalist the winner after an incredible Playoffs performance

The contestant gave a powerhouse performance of 'Too Sweet,' winning 'The Voice.'

Dennis Lorenzo, famously known as Renzo, had been the apple of all the judges ' eyes from the moment of his audition when he sang Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic ballad 'Simple Man.' His performance was so powerful that it earned him a three-chair turn from coaches Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend. Unfortunately, coach Adam Levine didn't even have the chance to turn his chair because Legend used his first block of the season to stop Levine from being able to recruit the 33-year-old for his team.

According to Desert, during the Battle Round, Levine was still sore about not getting Renzo for his team, prompting Ballerini to joke that the two haven’t even talked since that moment. The fans also showered him with praise and stood by him throughout his journey on the show, finally making him one of the top 10 finalists. However, it was not until his recent performance that their fans declared him the winner of this season. During the playoffs, which aired on May 5, Lorenzo proved his worth once again. His energetic performance on Hozier's 'Too Sweet' left the coaches squirming in their seats, eventually giving him a roaring standing ovation.

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement after the standout performance, flooding social media with praise. One fan gushed, "You deserve to win... wow... classy, and this man wants to win... vote, vote, vote." Another declared, "He is so good!!!!! Top 3 for sure." A third passionately chimed in, "Some people are just given that gift from God, and he just has IT—no question. His voice, he commands the stage, his look, and omg that voice, his presence—no way he doesn't make it big. He's so versatile, he can sing any genre!!!! Wooooo."

Renzo has been in my top spot since his blind audition, but I keep changing every other artist around as they keep out doing each other. #thevoice — Mich Dever (@DeverMich) April 8, 2025

The love continued to pour in on Instagram. One fan tweeted, "Renzo has been in my top spot since his blind audition, but I keep changing every other artist around as they keep outdoing each other." On a post of his performance on Instagram, a fan declared, "WINNNNNNER!!! What can’t he sing?!!!!" Another added, "I love this man. He is pure talent." And one enthusiastic supporter had a special request: "SOOO GOOOOOD! You have to sing Angel's Son from Sevendust!!!!! You would slay that song!!!!"

After the performance wrapped up, Levine was the first to comment and said, "My favorite part about the performance was the last 4 seconds." He explained, "What I mean by that is, I want more screaming." He added, "You are the best screaming voice in this competition, but I feel I haven't heard enough of that, but man, you know I love you." Ballerini, who was also blown away with the performance, said, "Let's, like, go. A year from now, if you put out a record, I'd buy it; if you put out a t-shirt, I'd buy that too." Legend also chimed in, "It feels like you are already a star." He also advised, "We want to be sure to pick up on that raw side of your voice and make people feel that energy." Taking a dig at Levine, he concluded, "I'm still glad, I'm still glad I blocked Adam from having you on his team."