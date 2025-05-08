No, Michael Bublé wasn’t trying to look cool — the reason he wore shades on ‘The Voice’ is quite relatable

Canadian singer and songwriter Michael Bublé rocked a pair of swanky sunglasses during the rehearsals of 'The Voice' Season 27 Playoffs, and the reason is quite surprising. No, it wasn't to look or anything. In a conversation with mega mentor Sheryl Crow, the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker revealed the major reason behind him wearing sunglasses indoors. It seems Bublé, one of the four coaches on 'The Voice', suffers from some allergies. And during the rehearsals, Bublé even thanked Crow for keeping up with his "allergy eyes" while pointing at his shades.

At the time, Bublé didn’t clarify whether his eyes were red, itchy, watery, or reacting to something else—only that he wore the shades to protect them. Thankfully, by the time the episode was filmed, Bublé had recovered and didn’t need sunglasses while sitting alongside Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Before this, Kelly Clarkson, a judge on 'The Voice' in 2020, also struggled with eye infections. Clarkson had to wear an eye patch with every outfit on the NBC singing competition. During an interview with USA Today, Clarkson explained that she had to wear a patch to protect her eye from dust. "I have this weird eye infection. I have to cover it. So I’m going to look like a pirate today," Clarkson shared. Additionally, she also jokingly stated that she would be a "great supervillain" if everything else fails.

In September 2020, Clarkson revealed that her eye got infected and puffy after she suffered an allergic reaction to dust during a photo shoot for the show. "I was so mad because... okay, so I got this, we did this long shoot for 'The Voice' and I was up in this window. These buildings out here on the Universal lot are all dusty, and I’m highly allergic to dust. Well, something had gotten in my eye, and I told my makeup artist that day I was like man, something is in my eye. It's bothering me, well, something got in there, maybe cut it, did something," Clarkson told California Live at the time.

While shedding light on her eye issues, Clarkson further elaborated, "It got infected. It looked like Hitch, you know that movie, and it was like, it was literally like that when it first happened. It was so puffy, and I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?' I like I had to shoot the voice a full day for I think it was battle rounds in a patch and I was wearing all black because it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin and it was so bad and yeah gwen found out and she was like you had to wear a patch on national television girl. No, but here's the thing: so you get TV, but not everybody will. We did six shows total, I had because we did two shows a day three days, I had to wear a patch."