Michael Bublé lost a singer to Adam Levine — but what he did next was the most wholesome ‘Voice’ moment

Adam Levine claimed ‘The Voice’ isn’t about winning — and Michael Bublé's unexpected move proved him just right

Adam Levine has to be one of the most talked-about coaches of 'The Voice,' whose comeback in Season 27 grabbed major headlines. Michael Bublé, on the other hand, after clinching Season 26 victory, continued his winning streak with Adam David's win in Season 27. Although this is the first time the two are coaching together, their on-screen chemistry is undeniable. In fact, Levine made a bold statement in an interview, and surprisingly, Bublé proved him right.

(L-R) Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini John Legend, and Michael Bublé on the sets of ‘The Voice’ (Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

Speaking to People ahead of 'The Voice' season 27, Levine shared his evolved mindset as he revealed, "I mean, you definitely get competitive; those juices flow for sure. But I don't see it as a competition and I don't think that I can bring anything other than what I have just from life and a career,” he said. "And I think that's really valuable for the people on the show that are needing that experience, or that push, that help. And that's what I think we're there for."

Soon, Levine's words come true when Bublé shows true sportsmanship on Night 2 of 'The Voice Season 27' Blind Auditions. A contestant, Hayden Grove, performed 'Mack the Knife,' a classic song, within Bublé’s musical territory. Despite their real-life connection, as Bublé follows Grove on social media, it was Levine who turned his chair, as per Cinemablend.

After the stellar performance, Bublé candidly admitted that Grove’s "vibrato had given him pause," but he stepped on stage to coach the young singer anyway, demonstrating how standards are traditionally sung. Even though Grove had joined Levine's team, Bublé expressed his support and mentorship spirit, telling Levine, "My point is this, You're going to help him. I know he’s on your team, and he's gonna dominate, but I'm gonna help you to help him because he has everything it takes."

Levine welcomed the gesture wholeheartedly, responding, "I love that! … I don't have the knowledge about the song that you sang that he has, but a great voice is a great voice. It doesn’t matter. We're going to have a blast." The moment was also well received by the fans, who lauded the coaches for prioritizing Grove's growth over claiming credit. Fans showered love on both Levine and Bubble in the comment section of the YouTube video.

A fan said, "Such fun to watch and hear Michael's comments/explainations.. So great he will have 2 coaches!!!!!!," while another added, "Smart analysis. Buble did what was best for this young artist as he finds his Voice. To have Buble waiting in the wings to help is invaluable to this young artist." A fan commented, "This was brilliant and shows why DIVERSITY in the coaches genres is so beautiful to witness. Such respect for the judges - Adam has a great ear and I have missed him on the show. Michael just perfectly matched for this role. That was a lesson and I loved it." Another noted, "He is amazing. Michael not turning not because he knew someone else would and knowing later on in the show he will steal him for his team."