‘Masked Singer’ has had some wild reveals, but nothing tops this star unmasking himself mid-performance

Welp! McTerrier was ‘terrified’ after making history by accidentally unmasking himself on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

‘The Masked Singer’ audience was left shocked when an accidental reveal happened in season 7, where McTerrier unveiled himself in the middle of his performance. The contestant delivered an energetic performance and even attempted a Scottish accent. But unfortunately, it didn’t impress the judges, and he was eliminated. As the show’s rule goes, the contestant had to unmask and reveal their identity after being voted out. In a surprising twist, McTerrier accidentally unmasked himself mid-performance, prompting the judges to avert their eyes. The contestant belted a fun rendition of Loverboy's ‘Working for the Weekend,’ which got the judges on their feet and the audience grooving. But the slip-up in the middle was something nobody anticipated.

After the performance, judge Jenny McCarthy declared that it would go down in 'Masked Singer' history. “You are by far the top dog,” she told McTerrier—a Scottish Terrier in a tartan kilt. Other contestants, including Thingamabob, Cyclops, Firefly, and The Ram, delivered impressive performances and defeated McTerrier. After celebrity “detectives” Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy made their guesses on who could be behind the mask, the big revelation was made. The person behind McTerrier’s giant furry mask was none other than the renowned cake baker Duff Goldman.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Goldman reflected on his journey on the show and shared how “surreal” his experience had been. “I try to live my life by everything I learned from watching Monty Python. I love absurdist humor. Because life is absurd,” the chef told the outlet. He further gushed about being constantly surrounded by absurd situations in life and how it's essential to relish and enjoy those moments. “Because if you can't, it's gonna make you go nuts!” Goldman added. The pastry chef recalled that his unfortunately short time on the show was weird, fun, and challenging at the same time.

As someone who’s been in bands his whole life, he enjoys the process of performing. But he’s always been a bass player or drummer, which sort of blurs him in the background. So being a frontman on ‘The Masked Singer’ was a unique challenge. “It was weird for me and out of my comfort zone. But it was so much fun!” he added. In the 7th season of the singing competition, the 15 costumed contestants were divided into three categories: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. McTerrier was part of The Good, so after his elimination, the team boiled down to four members.

McTerrier wasn’t the only one who faced a mishap on the show that season! According to Entertainment Tonight, Firefly suffered a major health scare inside the costume. Although the exact mishap is not known, it is believed that she choked on something. She delivered a sensational performance of ‘Ain't Nobody’ by Chaka Khan and earned a standing ovation from the judges. Despite the slight hiccup in her journey, Firefly, who was revealed to be Teyana Taylor, took home the trophy that year.