‘The Voice’ finalist’s old pal drops sweet backstory that’ll hit you right in the feels: ‘We used to...’

Adam David's a ‘Voice’ finalist now — but his friend just shared the humble way his music journey began

During the Blind auditions for season 27 of 'The Voice,' Adam David was lucky enough to get the single chair turn from coach Michael Bublé, which led to his inclusion on his team. From the beginning, Bublé believed in the Florida native and honed his skills. David went on to give knockout performances during the competition rounds and managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals. After an instant save, David is all set to compete against fellow team artist Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston from team Kelsea Ballerini, Lucia Flores-Wiseman from team Adam Levine, and Renzo from team John Legend. Meanwhile, an exciting new detail has emerged about the finalist, a recent revelation from one of his childhood friends on a Reddit thread has shed light on his formative years as a music prodigy.

"Looking back on Adam David's blind audition, I have to say he's come a long way. He went from being a "character voice" one chair turn to being a finalist. He is easily the "Most Improved Singer" this season. I can't wait to see him perform next week, and I'm rooting for him," the discussion thread began, highlighting the Florida native's journey. Under that, an online user by the name of @Mike_Murdok commented that he had witnessed David's passion for music. "I was a close friend of his growing up. We used to jam in my room and his place for hours in high school. So I got to see his improvement from almost the very beginning. Still have his first CD of his old songs. Super trippy to see him talking with Adam Levine after us covering Maroon 5 songs at open mics," Murdok disclosed.

A second friend by the user name @Relative_Accident178 also acknowledged the talented artist, saying, "Same!!! was a great friend growing up in ft Lauderdale. I moved to Melbourne, but I am so proud of him!!" Viewers who were left impressed by David's singing talent expressed their excitement for his finale performance, "I’m looking so forward to for the same reason. He really stole my heart with his last performance," a fan gushed.

Meanwhile, in his very first interview after performing in 'The Voice' live finale, David revealed that he got emotional on stage. "When I got off the stage the second time, I just started balling man. Like, truthfully, I just uh it was so emotional for me. Both those songs are so emotional. The first one just primed the door, and the second one just like blew it open," he told Buzz. One of the songs David performed was a soulful rendition of Joe Cocker's 'You Are So Beautiful'. The rising artist confessed that he would probably not watch his finale performances since it would feel like a nostalgic trip.

Previously, David told Deepest Dream that he was determined to make a career in music since childhood. “I started playing guitar when I was 8,” he revealed. “And I was always making things, I was always kinda like coming out with little, simple melody things on the guitar. I was just having fun, and my uncle sang, so I grew up seeing him singing and playing, and that’s something that I wanted to do.” The Florida native acknowledged that, regardless of his outcome on 'The Voice,' he was ready to embark on a global tour and carry on creating original tracks.