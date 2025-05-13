Michael Bublé returns to ‘The Voice’ for season 28 and calls it 'the best job I’ve ever had'

"This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy," Michael Bublé shared in an interview.

Michael Bublé is set to take on the role of a coach on 'The Voice' once again! On May 12, 2025, NBC announced that the Canadian musician will be joining the judging panel of the singing competition for Season 28. When the popular singing show returns in the fall, it will mark Bublé's third consecutive season. In the last couple of years, no coach has managed to stick around for more than two consecutive seasons. During his recent interview with People magazine, Bublé raved about being a coach on 'The Voice' and said, "This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker further added, "I remember being just like these contestants. I know how badly they want it and how hard it is to get there. I’ve had my dream come true, and the fact that I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing—there’s nothing better. It is really fulfilling. There’s a reason why The Voice remains such a success after so many years, and it’s because it really is about the artists. The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process."

was first seen as a coach on 'The Voice' during Season 26, which aired in 2024. At that point, Bublé served as a judge alongside Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire. Before that, Bublé stepped into the role of an advisor on the show for Team Blake when nine-time champ Blake Shelton required some help coaching his team. Then, Bublé had some beginner's luck. In his first season itself, Bublé emerged as the winning coach when Sofronio Vasquez was announced as the winner by the show's host, Carson Daly. At that point, Vasquez made history by becoming the first Filipino singer to win the US version of 'The Voice.'

In September 2024, Bublé appeared on an episode of 'Today' and revealed why he turned down 'The Voice' after being approached to do the show over 15 times before finally saying yes. At that time, Bublé stated that the main reason he refused to be a part of 'The Voice' was because he didn't want to deal with the pressure of judging the vocalists. “My favorite part about it is, thank God we’re not judges. The other shows have judges. We are coaches," Bublé said at that time, as per Entertainment Weekly.

While delving deep into his personal reason behind his hesitation, the Grammy-winning singer further elaborated, "And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone. To get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I’ve had, and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That’s the cool part."