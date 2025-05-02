Rita Ora left speechless after jaw-dropping reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’: 'Are you kidding me?'

"I thought you were the most annoying thing on this whole show," Rita Ora told the Lucky Duck.

'The Masked Singer' judge Rita Ora was blown away when she learned that her husband, Taika Waititi, was the celebrity beneath the Lucky Duck mask. During the latest episode of the Fox singing show, which aired on April 30, a stunned Ora quipped, “Are you kidding me?” as the studio audience and her fellow judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy went into a frenzy after the Oscar-winning screenwriter took off his mask. At that point, Ora jokingly remarked, "I hate you," as the golden confetti fell all over the stage. Soon after, Ora hopped out of her seat and walked over to her partner, who was standing on the stage.

According to Today, the 'I Will Never Let You Down' crooner went on to say, “I thought you were the most annoying thing on this whole show. I love you so much.” Following that, the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' director picked up his ladylove, and the pair shared a kiss. In the same episode, Ora expressed that her husband, Waititi, has yearned to be a musician. “By the way, this is kind of your dream come true. You’ve always wanted to be a pop star. This is your moment,” Ora shared.

In his response, Waititi said, "This is it. This is as close as I'm getting." When Nick Cannon, the host of the beloved singing competition, asked Waititi how he managed to keep his participation on the show a secret from his wife, Ora, he replied, “The main reason I wanted to do this is because it’s the only way I was going to see my wife because you guys got her working so hard I never see her. How I kept it a secret: she’s always here, so it was easy."

On the other hand, Ora mentioned that Waititi had a personal reason to be on 'The Masked Singer.' Ora quipped, “Also, his kids love the show so much, so this is awesome." Before tying the knot with Ora in 2022, Waititi was married to the New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. Waititi and his ex-wife, Winstanley, share two daughters, Te Hinekahu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 8.

During an episode of It's Personal With Anika Moa podcast, Winstanley shed light on the pair's divorce and stated that she felt 'resentment' while raising their daughters alone; meanwhile, Waititi was working on 'Thor: Ragnarok.' As per Us Weekly, Winstanley said, "I didn’t want to be the dutiful wife and race over to the Gold Coast [in Australia], where he was making Thor, and sit in an apartment all day long, fucking twiddling my thumbs, and bring the kids out. Lots of other wives do that, and in other departments, I'll dutifully do that thing. But I couldn't think of anything fucking worse. That would mean I have to take my babies out of kōhanga reo [Māori-speaking kindergarten]. And that, to me, was really important. So I said, ‘I’m not going to do that, but we’ll come over and visit.' That probably was the beginning of the unraveling because I wasn’t that pandering, dutiful, get on my knees and whatever you want [kind of woman]”.