Jenny McCarthy’s big guess on 'The Masked Singer' could blow up Season 12

Jenny McCarthy's bold guess sparks buzz on 'The Masked Singer'

Lana Del Rey is a name now buzzing around 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, thanks to a bold guess from Jenny McCarthy. She speculated that the mysterious contestant performing as Strawberry Shortcake could be none other than the popular singer herself. Lana Del Rey would bring star power to the show with her soulful, melancholic voice and unique style. If Jenny’s guess turns out to be correct, fans can expect a surge of excitement as they anticipate her reveal.

Performing for the first time on Group C's premiere, the voice of Strawberry Shortcake blew the roof off with a stunning rendition of Kacey Musgraves' 'Slow Burn.' The performance showcased a voice that was both polished and brimming with emotion. Clues for Strawberry Shortcake included festival imagery, theater masks, and references to a breakthrough role. This led Jenny to speculate that someone as iconic as Lana Del Rey could be behind the mask.

If this guess turns out to be correct, it would be a major surprise for 'The Masked Singer', as Lana Del Rey would be one of the most high-profile celebrities to ever appear on the show. With her vibe in indie music and generally private persona, Lana Del Rey isn't often seen on reality TV. Her appearance on the show would be a game-changer, likely drawing in even more viewers. For now, fans will have to keep watching to see if Jenny's big guess holds any merit, however, even the mere possibility has already sparked excitement, and it could turn out to be one of the biggest reveals of Season 12.

What are the guesses for ‘The Masked Singer’ costume Strawberry Shortcake?

Some of the most interesting guesses on 'The Masked Singer' from the judges have centered around the Strawberry Shortcake costume. Jenny McCarthy thought it could be Lana Del Rey, pointing out Strawberry's smooth, haunting vocals and her generally mysterious vibe.

Robin Thicke suggested it could be 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler, linking clues about a "breakthrough role" to her acting debut in the film. One of Rita Ora's guesses included Reneé Rapp, known for 'Mean Girls' on Broadway, whose powerful voice and budding music career fit with the vibe of the festivals. With such varied guesses, Strawberry Shortcake remains a fun mystery on the show.

How far along will Strawberry Shortcake go on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12?

Strawberry Shortcake has quickly captured the hearts of fans in 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, with many convinced that the contestant will make it to the season finale. Given her resilience and strength-building journey, in addition to powerful performances, many believe she could be a major artist, such as Rachel Platten, known for her hit song 'Fight Song.'

With a look that stood out and was unforgettable, the voice captured the audience's attention, revealing a talented singer behind the mask. She has gained strong fan support with her cohesive theme of overcoming adversity and using the experience to inspire others.



Jenny McCarthy made the right guess about Macaron’s identity in ‘The Masked Singer’

Jenny McCarthy managed to surprise the audience by correctly guessing the identity of the Macaron character. Her on-point deduction impressed both viewers and her fellow judges, as the clues and performances of Macaron had kept the panel guessing until Jenny made her accurate call.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on FOX.