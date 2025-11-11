'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery hints at Steve Harrington's fate in Season 5: 'It was definitely...'

The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' is just around the corner, and currently, fans of the sci-fi horror series are eagerly waiting for the finale. To add to the anticipation, Joe Keery recently dropped hints about a possible bittersweet ending to 'Stranger Things' Season 5, with fans questioning the future of his character, Steve Harrington. During his latest interview with Extra TV, Keery hinted at his character's fate in the latest season of the hit Netflix show. "You know. Yeah, the closing of the chapter, 10 years long. So it was definitely a bittersweet moment, and I was very happy, though, with the way it wrapped up for me personally," Keery told the media outlet.

When Keery was asked if fans of the famous franchise would be happy with the ending, he responded, "Oh, yeah. absolutely. No question about that. No, they're going to like it." Elsewhere in the interview, Keery was asked to name his favorite meme or fan moment from the show. "You know, to be honest with you, I try to stay out of all that stuff, but uh it's just an honor to be able to like portray a character that uh, yeah it has brought a lot of people some happiness because the world needs a lot of that right now," Keery said.

Soon after, several fans of the show expressed their thoughts on the highly anticipated finale of 'Stranger Things' Season 5. One social media user wrote, "Every time an actor says something like this, the character ends up dying." A second user penned, "It's been almost a decade since his iconic character debut. Whether the majority of fans know him as "Steve Harrington" from Stranger Things or the super minority that knows him as "Gator Tillman" (one of my favorite Joe character) from Fargo. You gotta admit one thing; Joe Keery is super multi-talented!"

Another netizen went on to say, "He wouldn't say this if Steve gets slaughtered by Demogorgons or something, cause that wouldn't really be an ending to be "very happy" about. If he dies, it'll be a heroic death, like he sacrifices himself with dignity. Or, you know, he stays alive and lives happily ever after with his six nuggets." A fourth fan commented, "I really hope they don’t kill him off, it’s going to be so boring without Steve." In case you're wondering, the fifth season of 'Stranger Things' is set to premiere on Netflix on November 26.