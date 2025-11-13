'Survivor' Season 49 contestant Savannah Louie leans into 'hot girl reaper' amid new twist in the game

'Survivor' Season 49 contestant Savannah Louie bagged a special advantage after winning the immunity challenge

'Survivor' Season 49 merger kicked off with a bang. In the latest episode of the hit CBS reality show titled 'Hot Grim Reaper', which aired on November 12, the Uli-on-Uli crime continued, leaving three players at the bottom. Initially, Sophie Segreti was the main target of the Uli alliance. However, things took a turn when Sophie earned safety in the immunity challenge. On the other hand, the Uli originals Jawan Pitts and Sage Ahrens-Nichols ditched the majority. Instead, they wanted to work with Kele original Alex Moore and Hina original Steven Ramm in a new alliance that left Nate Moore feeling blindsided as he became the first member of the jury to be sent home.

In the episode, 'Survivor' Season 49 host, Jeff Probst, shook things up by unmerging the whole tribe for an immunity challenge that put five players against five. The 10 remaining cast members, Moore, Pitts, Kristina Mills, Michelle "MC" Chukwujekwu, Rizo Velovic, Ahrens-Nichols, Savannah Louie, Sophi "Soph" Balerdi, Sophie Segreti, and Ramm, were divided into two teams, with only one of them facing the vote in the Tribal Council.

The winner of the challenge would earn a special advantage for themselves, in addition to securing immunity for their team and a food reward. In the balance challenge, Louie held out the longest, defeating Segreti, the final player from group two. Louie later claimed her immunity necklace after collecting her advantage at Tree Mail. The contestants who ended up facing elimination were Segreti, Pitts, Velovic, MC, and Ahrens-Nichols. Later, it was revealed that Louie would also be joining them at Tribal Council.

As per TV Insider, Louie's advantage read, "Your advantage gives you the power at tonight's Tribal Council in the form of a vote. You will now join the losing tribe at their camp, where you may participate in as many conversations as you want. Then, when it's time to vote, you will enter the voting confessional with an important decision. Use this vote tonight to ensure the result you want, or secretly save this vote for use at a future Tribal Council. The boat is waiting. Get on it now."

During a private confessional, Louie gave full mean girl vibes by telling the cameras, "This is my revenge." When Louie arrived at the Tribal Council, she changed the whole game. "I'm coming over here like the grim reaper," Louie said. At that point, Louie informed Velovic that she had the option to save her vote. Most players wanted Segreti to go home, but Velovic managed to convince the tribe to vote out MC. In the end, Louie managed to save her vote, Velovic saved his idol, and his campaigning for MC’s elimination worked out well as MC was voted out with a three-vote majority.