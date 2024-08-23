Who was eliminated in week 5? ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 star's rivalry with HOH proves costly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 star Brooklyn Rivera was recently evicted after eight houseguests turned against her. Her departure was largely due to her ongoing rivalry with the Head of Household (HOH) Tucker Des Lauriers. The HOH had been targeting Brooklyn since week 2 and notably succeeded in his mission.

However, Brooklyn could have repaired her relationship with Tucker and easily avoided eviction, as Quinn Martin did. Instead, she chose to continue her rivalry with the HOH and campaigned against him. During the voting ceremony, Brooklyn insisted that if the houseguests kept her, she would help them get Tucker out. She also claimed that she was a target and that Tucker would be a threat to everyone if they continued to follow his gameplay. The houseguests were almost convinced to save Brooklyn and evict Cam Sullivan-Brown instead, but Tucker again changed their minds. He warned that getting rid of Cam would be their biggest mistake. Despite this, all the houseguests voted to evict Brooklyn, except Chelsie Baham.

Brooklyn Rivera exposes 'biggest' threat in 'Big Brother' Season 26 house

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Brooklyn Rivera criticized the houseguests's decision to evict her during an exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves. She told the host that houseguests made the game too easy for Tucker, essentially handing him a victory.

However, the CBS show star revealed who she believed to be the 'biggest' threat in the house. She claimed that the houseguest should be more afraid of Quinn Martin than Tucker because he plays a much stronger game. Brooklyn insisted, "They’re all scared of Tucker, and they should really be scared of Quinn and me, and that’s why I’m sitting here."

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Brooklyn Rivera addresses Angela Murray's charcuterie drama

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Brooklyn Rivera recently ate Angela Murray's charcuterie board. Angela had earned the food basket, filled with her favorite dishes, after winning Head of Household for the second time. Angela had a dramatic meltdown after Brooklyn at the meat and cheese.

However, Brooklyn reflected on the incident during the exit interview and noted, "She couldn’t eat it. She was a have-not! And you can’t let good meat and cheese go to waste."

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.