Showstopper! 'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray wins drama queen tag after outburst

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray wins a food basket filled with her favorite foods

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray recently had a dramatic meltdown and she cried on the floor over her stolen basket filled with favorite foods. She lay down on the living room floor and quietly stared into space looking completely dejected.

Angela was emotional after her fellow houseguest Brooklyn Rivera ate her spread of meats, cheeses, crackers, and olives and now she had to eat oats, whey protein, and soy protein. Angela notably earned the food basket after she won the Head of House tag twice. Angela muttered, "She's frickin' eating my charcuterie stuff. Annoying."

Angela insisted, "I don’t mind sharing, but it was awarded to me." However, Brooklyn was not the only houseguest who ate her food. Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, and Leah Peters were also spotted enjoying Angela's charcuterie. Angela was being the drama queen for her charcuterie.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Angela Murray had a dramatic meltdown (@cbs)

Angela Murray tearfully slams Brooklyn Rivera for eating her food

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Angela Murray was furious over Brooklyn Rivera's backstabbing and called her out in confessional. Tearfully, Angela said, "Those cheeses and meats do stay good for two to three weeks, they don't go bad in a week. Ooh, it just pisses me off."

Angela further noted, "Brooklyn did not ask me." The former HOH then got off the diary room couch and moved down to the floor, where she stared off into space overcome with emotion while the camera then panned to Brooklyn enjoying a delicious meal.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Brooklyn Rivera feels targeted by Angela Murray

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Angela Murray notably has a rivalry with Brooklyn Rivera which was noticeable during Week 4's HOH competition. Two houseguests had to face off each other during each round and Angela picked Brooklyn twice. Brooklyn sparked doubts about Angela's motives and questioned why she was targeting her.

Brooklyn confronted Angela about her choice and started crying with Angela also getting emotional. Angela reassured Brooklyn that she was just trying to take out the strong competitors so she could win. However, Angela lied to Brooklyn and admitted to the camera that she was struggling to produce fake tears.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Brooklyn Rivera feels targeted by Angela Murray (@cbs)

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.