Who won ‘The Wall’ HOH competition? ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 trio faces uncertain future

The three ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 houseguests up for eviction this week are Quinn Martin, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Brooklyn Rivera

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the recent episode of 'Big Brother' Season 26, the houseguests tackled one of the most physically demanding and mentally grueling endurance challenges ever seen on the show: 'The Wall.' In this competition, the last person remaining clinging to the wall earns the title of Head of Household. The contestants faced one of the fiercest competitions of the season, with all 12 remaining houseguests vying for safety and control of the game for the week. Tucker Des Lauriers emerged victorious in the 'The Wall' HOH challenge. This win firmly establishes Tucker as a major player in the house, granting him the power to nominate three houseguests for eviction. As the new Head of Household, Tucker wields significant influence over who will face elimination threats.

Following Tucker's win, he has set his nominations with a personal touch, targeting those who voted against Rubina Bernabe in the recent vote. Consequently, the three houseguests up for eviction this week are Quinn Martin, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Brooklyn Rivera. If things don’t go their way in the Power of Veto competition and subsequent house vote, this could be the end of the line for Quinn, Cam, and Brooklyn. These three houseguests are now in a precarious situation and must devise strategies and garner sympathy from other players to avoid elimination. The next few days will be crucial as they fight to secure their safety and avoid being the ones sent home.

Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers become target of 'Big Brother' houseguests

After Rubina Bernabe’s narrow escape from eviction, both she and her showmance partner, Tucker Des Lauriers, have become significant targets in the 'Big Brother' Season 26 house. Rubina barely avoided elimination with an emotional plea, which has only fueled the animosity of those who feel she should have been sent home.

Meanwhile, Tucker's role as a key player and his decision to protect Rubina has only heightened tensions in the house. Their showmance has added another layer of complexity, with some houseguests seeing it as a strategic advantage and others viewing it as a vulnerability. As Rubina and Tucker navigate this challenging situation, they face increasing scrutiny and must focus on strengthening their alliances while managing the escalating hostility from their fellow houseguests. Their goal is to avoid becoming the next eviction targets.

Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe’s showmance has become a significant factor in their 'Big Brother' game. Their romantic relationship, which began early in the season, has provided them with emotional support and influenced their strategic decisions. While Tucker’s efforts to protect Rubina have helped her remain in the game, their showmance has also introduced challenges for them.

Their showmance has made both Tucker and Rubina targets, as other houseguests perceive their relationship as a strategic weakness. Many believe that Tucker’s decisions are influenced by his feelings for Rubina, further complicating their position in the game. To succeed, Tucker and Rubina must carefully manage their relationship while strategically balancing their game plans. Their goal is to avoid becoming the next eviction targets amid the growing scrutiny and tension.

'Big Brother' Season 26 is available to stream on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS at 9 pm ET.