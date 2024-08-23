'Big Brother' Season 26: Houseguests's move to blindside Tucker Des Lauriers puts Cam Brown at risk

Cam Sullivan-Brown competes in AI Arena to secure his place in 'Big Brother' Season 26 and avoid eviction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 took a dramatic turn when Quinn Martin revealed two of his secret alliances to the entire house. The tension escalated further when HOH Tucker Des Lauriers made a bold move by using his Veto power to save Quinn from the eviction block. However, the houseguests now plan to blindside Tucker and target his pawn Cam Sullivan-Brown.

T'Kor Clottey shared her concern about Tucker having the majority of votes in the house and decided to flip on him. T'Kor alongside Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe plotted to completely blindside Tucker by dumping Cam. T'Kor reached out to Quinn, who remained loyal to their alliance, 'The Visionaries.' She confidently declared, "We have the votes. We have the power," after securing support from her alliance to evict Cam. The houseguests' plan promised to create chaos and mark Tucker's first major defeat. However, this move also put Cam at risk of eviction, potentially sabotaging his game in the process.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Cam Sullivan-Brown fears eviction (@cbs)

Cam Sullivan-Brown competes in AI Arena to skip eviction in 'Big Brother' Season 26

Cam Sullivan-Brown faced off in AI Arena against Brooklyn Rivera and replacement nominee Chelsie Baham to secure his safety from eviction. In the latest challenge, the nominees had to unscramble words to generate three AI images. The player who completed the task would be removed from the eviction block.

However, the players struggled to unscramble letters at first but they managed to finish the challenge in time. Chelsie notably won the challenge leaving Cam and Brooklyn behind.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Cam Sullivan-Brown competes in AI Arena to skip eviction (@cbs)

Why did Tucker Des Lauriers save Quinn Martin in 'Big Brother' Season 26?

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Quinn Martin has been demonstrating his loyalty to HOH Tucker Des Lauriers, especially after landing on the eviction block. Quinn strategically maneuvered to save himself from eviction by persuading Tucker to use his Veto power on him.

Quinn flipped on his alliance members, branding Chelsie as the ringleader of the house. While he has gained the trust of his former foe, this move has led to multiple houseguests turning against him. This shift in dynamics could spell trouble not only for Quinn but also for his ally, Cam Sullivan-Brown. The houseguests could evict Cam in the next challenge just to take revenge on Quinn.

'Big Brother' star Quinn Martin attempts to persuade HOH Tucker Des Lauriers, (@cbs)

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.