Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin and Chris Pine join star-studded cast for new dark comic crime thriller

Elijah Bynum, the director of 'Magazine Dreams', has set his new film, 'My Darling California', starring Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin and more

The star-studded cast of the upcoming dark comedy crime thriller ‘My Darling California’ has finally been revealed. According to a report by Deadline, the star cast includes Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, ‘Dune’ star Josh Brolin, ‘Star Trek’ actor Chris Pine, ‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison, ‘Riverdale’ fame Charles Melton, and ‘House of Lies’ star Don Cheadle. The media outlet has reported that the project will be directed by filmmaker Elijah Bynum, well-known for his work on ‘Magazine Dreams.’ Set in Los Angeles, the film revolves around how a single crime ends up intertwining the lives of a television host, his restless wife, a country music idol, two small-time crooks, and an ex-con, all of whom are striving for a better tomorrow.

Anton and 2 AM will be joining hands for the upcoming project. David Hinojosa of 2 AM will be producing the film. Meanwhile, Zach Nutman of 2 AM will be serving as the executive producer of the film. The production of the film is set to kickstart in 2026. In a statement issued, Hinojosa candidly spoke about filmmaker Bynum and gushed over him by saying, “Elijah is one of the most exciting new filmmaking voices today, and My Darling California solidifies him as a major talent. Along with this stellar cast, we are thrilled to help bring his vision to life and create a true cinematic event.”

On the other hand, Sebastian Raybaud of 2 AM shared, “Elijah has written something electrifying, and we are proud to support his bold and uncompromising vision. He’s a filmmaker with the rare ability to marry emotional depth with cinematic scale—and My Darling California is a testament to that.” When we talk about Bynum, he previously worked on films like ‘Hot Summer Nights,’ ‘Magazine Dreams,’ and ‘The Deliverance.’ Bynum caught the attention of the viewers after his 2023 film ‘Magazine Dreams’, which follows an amateur bodybuilder as he struggles to find a human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence.

During an interview with Dropbox, Bynum was asked what emotions he wants people to feel after watching the film. Bynum said, “The movie wasn't created to have easy answers. We aren’t aiming to frustrate audiences by any means, but we are trying to paint a very honest portrait of a very complicated human being dealing with some very complicated issues. We want people to feel challenged and intoxicated by what they saw. Also, the sense of redemption—the sense that a human being can be battered down to a point where there's just one ember still burning. But if there's still one ember there, it's enough for the fire to grow again. Hopefully, it's life-affirming and gives people a reason to power through their own struggle, or look to people around them who are struggling, and realize what a long way a bit of kindness can go in someone's life.”