Is 'The Deliverance' based on a true story? Haunting 2011 case inspires Netflix film

Netflix's 'The Deliverance' will make its debut on Friday, August 30, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The terrifying scenario of a single mother battling alcoholism while her children fall victim to malevolent supernatural forces serves as the basis for Netflix's newest horror movie, 'The Deliverance.' Helmed by Lee Daniels, 'The Deliverance' takes inspiration from one of Indiana's most infamous paranormal incidents that continues to deeply unsettle the public.

'The Deliverance' premiered in selected theaters on August 16, 2024, and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Friday, August 30. The film features Andra Day, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Tasha Smith, and other talented actors.

What happens with the Ammons family?

It all began when the Ammons family moved into a rental home in Gary, Indiana, in November 2011, but their blissful relocation was thwarted shortly after as they began experiencing strange events, as per USA Today. Strange sounds and sights, such as dark figures and big wet bootprints, started to appear. Reportedly, by March 2012, their concerns had grown tenfold when Ammons's 12-year-old granddaughter was discovered levitating above her bed.

The family sought assistance from local churches and clairvoyants, who stated that the home was possessed by over 200 demons. Despite many religious and spiritual treatments, the disturbances intensified and the children allegedly exhibited disturbing habits, such as speaking in demonic voices and displaying physical symptoms of possession.

On April 19, 2012, they went to see Dr. Geoffrey Onyeukwu, who reported 'delusions of ghosts in the home' and 'hallucinations' in his medical report. The issue drew the attention of police and social services, prompting the Department of Child Services to conduct an inquiry.

Did the Ammons family survive?

Father Michael Maginot of St. Stephen Martyr Church became engaged and performed many exorcisms on the family; however, by the end of June 2012, after the last exorcism, the Ammons family had left the residence and allegedly encountered no additional troubles.

The house on Carolina Street drew local attention, but successive occupants reported no problems. The Ammons family recovered custody of the children in November 2012, and the matter was resolved in early 2013, as per USA Today. Ammons attributed their relief to supernatural intervention rather than psychological or medical treatments.

In 2016, the infamous house was demolished by Zak Bagans, the new owner of the house.

How to stream 'The Deliverance'?

