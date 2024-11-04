Who stars in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'? Russo brothers reveal inspiration behind their journey into Indian cinema

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the latest addition to Russo Brothers's 'Citadel' universe

MUMBAI, INDIA: 'Citadel' universe is expanding and the high octane action has reached the land of India. A fresh spin-off to Russo Brothers's spy action series, that originally starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is arriving on Prime Video and it has already got us excited.

Partially shot in India and starring Indian actors, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is a non-English language spin-off with Anthony Russo and Joe Russo serving as executive producers. The series brings on-board some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema in what looks like the next obsession for fans of action genre. Take a look at the cast members:

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (YouTube/@primevideoindia)

Varun Dhawan, the son of popular filmmaker David Dhawan, has been active in Indian cinema since 2012. In over a decade, he has delivered several commercial successes like 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

Whether it’s comedy in 'Judwaa 2' and 'Bhediya', or intense, complex roles in films like 'Badlapur' and 'October', Dhawan has showcased his versatility across multiple genres. He takes up the lead role of Rahi Gambhir alias Agent Bunny in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (YouTube/@primevideoindia)

Opposite Dhawan, sensational actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Agent Honey. Primarily known for her work in Indian languages, Telugu and Tamil films, the actress expanded her fan base when she appeared in Prime Video's thriller series 'The Family Man'. In 2021, she took the Internet by storm with her sensational dance number in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa'.

The 37-year-old actress remains in high demand among casting agents. However, she prefers to choose limited projects following her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune disease, in 2022.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (YouTube/@primevideoindia)

The underrated gem of Indian cinema, Kay Kay Menon, will be returning to our screens with a pivotal role in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. The 58-year-old actor is best known for starring in web series such as 'Special Ops', 'Farzi' and 'The Railway Men'. He was nominated for IIFA Award for his work in 'Life in a... Metro' and 'Haider'.

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher will soon appear in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Instagram/@sikandarkher)

Sikandar Kher is the son of Indian actress and politician Kirron Kher. He has appeared in films such as 'Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive' and 'The Zoya Factor'. His most notable performance was in Hotstar original series 'Aarya' that features former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in the lead role. His Netflix film 'Monica, O My Darling' is another highly recommended watch. Details of his role in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is currently under the wraps.

Other cast members include Indian actors Saqib Saleem, Simran Bagga, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Why did Russo brothers decide to take 'Citadel' to India?

Russo Brothers were fascinated by India's love for cinema when they visited the country to promote 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'The Gray Man'. “India has a strong and fantastic film business just like the US. It’s sadly not broken through on an international level consistently," Joe Russo told Hindustan Times in 2022.

"There are so many talented actors, writers and directors. So we have made it a special focus of ours to try and bring some of that talent to the world through our stories, to try to bring India to the world through our stories," he further added.

How to stream 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'?

"When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia," reads the official synopsis for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

It is directed by Raj & DK, the duo behind Prime Video's hit series 'Family Man' and 'Farzi'. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 7, only on Prime Video. It serves as a prequel to the original 'Citadel' series.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer