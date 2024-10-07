'Citadel' universe expands and here's how 'Diana' fits into the Russo brothers' epic world

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The global spy thriller series 'Citadel', created by the Russo Brothers, has been expanding its universe with various spinoffs set in different countries. One of the most recent and anticipated spinoffs is 'Citadel: Diana', which will follow the Italian operative played by Matilda De Angelis. While 'Citadel' primarily focused on agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), 'Citadel: Diana' promises to dive deeper into the network of agents and how their stories intertwine.

With so many moving parts across the franchise, many fans are curious about how 'Diana' fits into the 'Citadel' timeline. The spinoff aims to answer questions left open by the main series, particularly regarding the broader impact of Citadel agents worldwide. But until then, here's how we think 'Diana' fits into 'Citadel' timeline.

Where does 'Citadel: Diana' fall in the 'Citadel' timeline?

'Citadel: Diana' is set within the same global conflict introduced in Citadel, but it takes place after the events of Season 1. As Mason and Nadia uncover the truth about the Citadel and its counterpart Manticore, the spinoff explores how the fallout from their revelations affects other agents, particularly in Europe. Diana's story picks up where the original series left off, but from a fresh perspective, focusing on how her mission intersects with the larger battle between Citadel and Manticore.

The timeline is designed to run parallel to the main 'Citadel' storyline, but 'Citadel: Diana' will likely revolve around events not covered in the main show. It's expected to introduce new layers to the overarching plot, while still maintaining continuity with the original series.

'Citadel: Diana' showrunner spills tea on how the show fits into the 'Citadel' timeline

Gina Gardini, the showrunner of 'Citadel: Diana', recently discussed how the upcoming Italy-set spinoff fits into the larger Citadel universe. She explained that both 'Citadel: Diana' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' are intended to be standalone series, making them accessible to new viewers. Gardini stated, "You don’t need to have seen Citadel, necessarily, to appreciate or understand Citadel: Diana, nor Honey Bunny," during an interview with ScreenRant. She emphasized that while the spinoffs are set within the same world of rival espionage agencies, they are not interconnected in a way that requires knowledge of the original show.

"There are elements that, if you've seen them or you see all of them, there are subtle nods where it's fun, but they're not requirements," she said, drawing a distinction from franchises like the MCU, where missing one piece of content can confuse viewers. This approach could help Citadel avoid the pitfalls of tough, interwoven storylines. Despite the original 'Citadel' being expensive and not widely successful, Gardini hinted that the spinoffs have "a lot of storytelling freedom" and may perform better with international audiences, particularly in Italy and India.

What is 'Citadel: Diana' about?

One of the key elements of 'Citadel' was the concept of sleeper agents who had their memories erased. 'Citadel: Diana' is set to expand on this, offering insights into how the memory-wiping technology affects different operatives. Diana herself may be grappling with her own lost memories, which will drive much of the tension in the show. The spinoff will also explore how European operations differ from their counterparts in other parts of the world, adding to the richness of the global spy network. 'Citadel: Diana' will introduce new characters and conflicts that complicate the already intricate web of alliances and betrayals central to the 'Citadel' universe.

'Citadel: Diana' fits into the overall timeline as both a continuation and an expansion of the main series. While it follows the main events, it adds a new layer of depth with a standalone story by focusing on the European branch of the Citadel network, introducing fresh perspectives to the global struggle.

