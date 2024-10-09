'Citadel: Diana' is exactly what Russo Brothers needed to give their tepid franchise a kick in the butt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One concern I've always had with woman-centric spy thrillers is how generic they can be, with their emotions dominating the narrative and even derailing the storyline, but 'Citadel: Diana' understands just how to play this part perfectly while also standing tall on its own. We've seen movies like 'Salt' where Angelina Jolie's character wreaks havoc after her husband is slain, but Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) is unique in that sense as she understands how to play her cards gently.

The emotional arc of the show 'Citadel: Diana' offers everything a female-focused film requires. From a strong female lead to a fascinating narrative, you will discover elements that are more than enough to keep you glued to your screens until the end. The emotional arc of the show is what makes it interesting, as when personal stakes are involved, things are certain to get violent, which adds a human touch to the narrative but kudos to the 'Citadel: Diana' for not going overboard with it and keeping a perfect balance that adds richness to the narrative.

Gripping screenplay elevates 'Citadel: Diana'

Matilda Angelis in 'Citadel: Diana' (@primevideo)

'Citadel: Diana' is a complicated world set in 2030. The six episodes are carefully structured, jumping from the past, which is 8 years ago, to 2030, bringing a distinct edge to the plotline. The storyline is well crafted, with twists, turns, and surprise revelations to keep you hooked. The fundamental narrative of the show revolves around Diana, whose life is flipped upside down after the worldwide spy agency 'Citadel' is destroyed by the syndicate Manticore.

Diana is now alone and has been plotting to break out of it. Throughout the series, you will get thoroughly engrossed in Diana's world, as fresh revelations emerge. The show's carefully crafted screenplay is complemented by action sequences, including fast-paced scenes that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Matilda De Angelis and Lorenzo Cervasio's sizzling chemistry dazzles in 'Citadel: Diana'

Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi in a still from 'Citadel: Diana' (Amazon MGM Studios/@marcoghidelli)

The acting department of 'Citadel: Diana' shines brightly, with the actors giving outstanding performances that bring their characters to life. Matilda De Angelis, a protagonist, had a lot to pull off, and she worked hard to deliver on what was expected of her. Her portrayal of Diana effectively presented her as a character with a blend of power, tenderness, and drive. Her action scenes were impressive and must have been the series' high point.

Lorenzo Cervasio is just as remarkable as Edo Zani. His portrayal of Edo combines commitment, emotion, and depth. Both Matilda and Cervasio's onscreen chemistry oozes hotness and will potentially make you weak on your knees. Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani is a menace who knows precisely what he wants, and his vicious and nuanced performance is just what the drama requires to boost its villain storyline. Overall, 'Citadel: Diana' is an excellent addition to 'Citadel'. Fans of espionage thrillers and action-packed dramas will undoubtedly like the show's exhilarating action sequences, and even if you aren't a fan of spy thrillers, 'Citadel: Diana' will surely make you one.

