Where was 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' filmed? India's highest-paid actor spills the tea

Ahead of the release, Prime Video held a special screening , offering fans an exclusive teaser and a chance to meet the lead cast

MUMBAI, INDIA: Amazon Prime Video's new series, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', is all set to debut on November 7, 2024. This Indian spin-off of the 'Citadel' universe is directed by the acclaimed Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and stars Indian actors Varun Dhawan as Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Honey. Produced by D2R Films in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, the series is executive produced by AGBO, the Russo Brothers' studio, adding another exciting entry to the growing Citadel franchise.

The cast of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' at the fan event (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ahead of the release, Prime Video held a special screening event for media and selected fans, offering them an exclusive teaser and a chance to meet the lead cast. During the event, Dhawan shared some inside stories, revealing that much of the series was shot on the bustling streets of Mumbai, India, rather than in traditional studio settings.

Inside Citadel: Honey Bunny's filming locations

A still from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (@primevideo)

A significant portion of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' was filmed across various locations in Mumbai, a shift from standard studio filming. Varun Dhawan explained the impact of this choice, sharing how it allowed him to reconnect with the lively atmosphere of real locations. “After Badlapur and October, I was back shooting on real locations," he said. "One day in Bhandup, another in Thane—I thought we’d be on set, but Amazon wanted us in the streets,” as reported by Mid-Day. Raj & DK’s decision to film in these real locations aligns with their vision for a grittier, more grounded story, creating an immersive experience for audiences.

Who stars in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'? Varun Dhawan opens up about the project

A still from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (@primevideo)

Varun Dhawan, one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, shared that filming on real streets brought a fresh energy to the project, moving away from the polished feel of studio shoots. He also highlighted the chemistry between his character, Bunny, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Honey, which brings both action and romance to the screen.

Supported by an impressive cast that includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, and Sikandar Kher, the series offers a mix of thrilling action and a touching love story, all set against a '90s backdrop. Dhawan hinted that the show’s combination of intensity and nostalgia will keep viewers captivated as they explore the origins of the Citadel spy agency through Mumbai’s vibrant streets.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Thursday, November 7, 2024, on Prime Video exclusively.