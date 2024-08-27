Who stars in 'Brilliant Minds'? 'Star Trek' actor lands NBC's medical drama show

NBC's 'Brilliant Minds' is based on the books 'The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat' and 'An Anthropologist on Mars' by Oliver Sacks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: NBC's forthcoming medical drama 'Brilliant Minds' is all set to take you on a journey inspired by famed neurologist and author Dr. Oliver Sacks's novels 'The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat' and 'An Anthropologist on Mars.'

Michael Grassi is the creative brain behind 'Brilliant Minds', which stars Zachary Quinto, well known for his role in the 'Star Trek' films. The medical drama, which is a guaranteed hit, has an impressive ensemble. So let's discuss the cast and characters of 'Brilliant Minds.'

Zachary Quinto as Oliver Wolf

Zachary Quinto, with his character Oliver Wolf, will lead the ensemble of 'Brilliant Minds'. The 47-year-old actor, best known for his performances in the 'Star Trek' franchise, made his acting debut in an episode of 'The Others' in 2000. His career took off in 2009 with his appearance in 'Star Trek' as Spock.

Zachary made his Broadway debut in 2010 with 'Angels in America'. Zachary has a large fan base, with 908K Instagram followers. His other acting credits include 'American Horror Story: Asylum,' 'Hitman: Agent 47,' 'Hotel Artemis,' 'So Notorious,' and 'The Slap,' among others.

Alex MacNicoll as Van Markus

Alex MacNicoll will breathe life into the character of Alex MacNicoll in 'Brilliant Minds.' MacNicoll, at the start of his career, appeared in minor roles, including in an episode of 'Modern Family' and 'Auditions from Hell.'

Since then, Alex has appeared in 62 acting credits, including, 'A Guide to Not Dying Completely Alone,' 'The Comfort Zone,' 'Unpregnant' and 'The Society,' among others.

Ashleigh LaThrop as Ericka Kinney

Ashleigh LaThrop is scheduled to play Ericka Kinney in 'Brilliant Minds.' The young actress made her debut in 2014 with 'Chicago P.D.', where she had an uncredited part in an episode.

Since then, she has consistently performed in numerous roles, consolidating her reputation as a reputable actor in the entertainment world. Her other notable acting accomplishments include 'You're So Talented,' 'Fifty Shades Darker,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and 'Nancy Drew,' among others.

Tamberla Perry as Carol Pierce

Tamberla Perry will appear in 'Brilliant Minds' as Carol Pierce. Perry, born in Chicago, USA, began her acting career in 2011 with four episodes of 'Boss.' Since then, she has captivated fans and critics alike with her versatile acting abilities.

Along with performing, Tamberla has also written and produced for 'The Tam and Kevin Show'. Tamberla's most notable acting roles include 'They Cloned Tyrone,' 'APB,' 'Death and Other Details,' and 'All American: Homecoming,' among others.

Teddy Sears as Josh Nichols

The exceptional American actor Teddy Sears will inject heart into the role of Josh Nichols in 'Brilliant Minds.' Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Teddy initially desired to be a businessman, but his life took a dramatic turn when he confronted the camera for the first time for 'One Life to Live' in 2001.

Later, Teddy managed to wow fans with 'Raising the Bar' in 2008. Since then, he has appeared in different acting performances, demonstrating his acting abilities. His most significant acting jobs include 'Harry's Law,' 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent,' 'Nine Lives' and 'A Single Man' among others.

How to stream 'Brilliant Minds'?

To watch 'Brilliant Minds' on NBC, you must be an exclusive member of the same. The yearly cost of the Premium tier is priced at $79.99, from $59.99. The ad-free Premium Plus plan is priced at $13.99 per month. To have a yearly subscription, you need to buy a package that is priced at $139.99.

