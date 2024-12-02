Who is the barman from 'The Patch'? 'Landman' smartmouth's interactions with Tommy are hilarious

This hilarious moment between Tommy and the Bartender proves why 'Landman' is different from other shows

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Landman' Episode 4

'Landman' is already standing out as one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows due to its unforced humor and we can't get enough of this one scene in Episode 4 titled, 'The Sting of Second Chances' where Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy has a hilarious interaction with the bartender.

This might have been a small moment throughout the episode but the bartender's sharp and witty humor forced me to find out more about his character and the actor who plays the role so well and can deliver sarcastic, punchy dialogues not only spontaneously but also effortlessly.

Tommy's hilarious encounter with the bartender in 'Landman' Episode 4 is priceless

A still from 'Landman'

During this funny scene, Tommy and Rebecca spot an underage escort trying to woo one of the regular customers at The Patch. Tommy quickly calls out to him and reminds him of his wife to which the guy walks away, leaving the escort frustrated. Tommy then asks the bartender "What, ya'll quit policing the wildlife around here?" to which he replies, "She put down her credit card on the tab. As long as she keeps buying drinks, we can't kick her out."

Tommy then asks, "Did you bother to check her I.D?" to which the bartender sarcastically replies, "Geez, why didn't I think of that?" and then follows up saying, "Yeah I checked her f*****g I.D.." Tommy then asks him, "You're telling me she's 21?" The bartender then hilariously quips, "What I'm telling you is that her I.D. says she's 21, just like most of your crews have valid Social Security numbers," taking a jab at Tommy.

There is also this one moment I noticed when Tommy tells Rebecca that his drink isn't alcoholic. When she question's the bartender if it really isn't, he replies, "It's non-alcoholic if you're an alcoholic" which was pretty funny. Soon after this interaction I was eager to find out who the actor is and if you had the same curiosity, you've come to the right place.

Who is Mathieu Caviness?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathieu Caviness (@mathieu_caviness)

Mathieu Caviness is the actor who plays the bartender in 'Landman.' He is a versatile actor, model, and stuntman born in McAllen, Texas, currently residing in San Juan, Texas. He graduated from the Barbizon Modeling and Acting School and completed stunt training at Extreme Force Hollywood Stunts. Caviness has appeared in various films and TV series, with theatrical experience in theater productions. Besides acting, he enjoys classical piano, painting, and golf. His work in 'Landman' shows his ability to adapt to different roles and accents, contributing to his growing recognition in the entertainment industry.

Is Mathieu Caviness dating?

Currently, there is no publicly available information regarding Mathieu Caviness’s dating or relationship status. He has maintained a low profile concerning his personal life, focusing primarily on his career as an actor, model, and stuntman, but details about his private life, including relationships, remain undisclosed in the media. We will keep you updated when there's any news about his dating life.

'Landman' trailer

4 episodes of 'Landman' are now available to stream on Paramount+.