‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneur pits U.S. showerhead vs. China-made version — result shows ‘brutal truth'

Ramon Van Meer appeared on the 'Shark Tank' in season 15 for Genius Litter, bagging a 3-shark deal.

Entrepreneur Ramon Van Meer, who appeared on 'Shark Tank' with Genius Litter, is making headlines again for Afina. The company sells showerhead filters that remove chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants—promoting healthier skin and hair. Things turned dramatic when Meer launched an experiment in response to extreme tariff hikes tied to Trump-era trade policies.

Everyone says they’d pay more for “Made in the USA.”



I tested it.



We make a $129 filtered showerhead manufactured in China. With tariffs surging to 170%, we explored reshoring. We found a U.S. supplier. Our costs nearly tripled.



I ran a clean A/B test:

— Ramon van Meer (@ramonvanmeer) April 24, 2025

Meer sold two identical showerheads, one made in China for $129, the other made in the U.S. for $239. In April 2025, Meer posted on X calling the result “brutal”: zero customers bought the U.S. version, add‑to‑cart rate was under 1%, while over 3,500 bought the Asia-made model. The difference between the two products was not just the pricing but also the place of manufacture, hence the cost.

They added a disclaimer on the U.S.-made listing: “Quality is identical regardless of origin,” though some components still come from abroad. According to Afina’s blog, the test used their best-selling model (assembled in China/Vietnam). The U.S.-made version cost three times more to produce.

In his post, he also said, " via X: "We want to bring back domestic manufacturing. But when consumers face the actual price tag, they don't. It's not because they don't care. I think it is because most people are not willing to pay the premium (yet)." The experiment shows that reshoring can deeply impact U.S. entrepreneurs, something policymakers should note. Meer, known for his solid business acumen, landed a $250,000 deal from Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec for 8% equity in Genius Litter. The product was a lightweight cat litter with built-in health features to detect any serious health issues by assessing your cat's pee. The smart product does the analysis based on color, pH levels, and the presence of abnormalities like blood or excessive alkalies in the cat's urine.

Three years ago, he told the Sharks his company was at $465,000 in year‑to‑date sales. As of now, the company has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 3.5 stars, suggesting a solid customer base. According to the Shark Tank Recap, the company has also expanded into cat supplements. Besides Genius Litter and Afina, he is also the founder of Alpha Paw, a company that creates unique pet products. He is also the CEO of Growth Hacker TV, the Founder of Van Meer Capital, and the Co-founder of Toodledo, according to Quiet Light.