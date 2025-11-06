Lionsgate's Michael Jackson biopic starring nephew Jaafar Jackson drops first teaser, details explored

'Training Day' director Antoine Fuqua brings the King of Pop to life in upcoming musical drama 'Michael'

Lionsgate recently dropped the first teaser of its long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic, fittingly titled 'Michael'. Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the star, would be seen as the King of Pop in the upcoming film, which is slated to release in theatres and on IMAX on April 24, 2026, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. This comes after prolonged delays that had marred the biopic's momentum. Although work on 'Michael' commenced way back in 2016, Lionsgate confirmed the movie in February 2022. This was followed by the addition of Jackson and director Antoine Fuqua, of 'Training Day' fame, to the project.

Initially scheduled for an April 2025 release, 'Michael' was pushed back to October this year, eventually settling on the latest release date. For a while, it was believed that the sprawling film would be spliced into two parts. However, that now seems unlikely from the trailer. The teaser for 'Michael' effectively sets the tone and expectation surrounding the upcoming biopic. The clip begins with Quincy Jones, a revered music legend, sitting in the studio alongside Jackson. Jones remarks, "I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top." He further adds: "This is your story."

The clip then takes the audience on a quick journey through Jackson's ubiquitous fame and popularity that drew thousands of his fans to packed stadiums. It also sheds light on his beginnings with the Jackson 5, alongside a few frames from his hit 'Thriller' music video. The 1982 track 'Wanna Be Startin' Something' is heard playing in the background. The teaser is supposed to hit the theatres next week, preceding the 'Now You See Me, Now You Don't' screenings. 'Michael' is wide in scope and aims to 'humanise but not sanitise' the late pop star, according to producer Graham King's statement to The Guardian.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before." Jackson would be joined by a substantial supporting cast on 'Michael'. While Miles Teller will be seen as adviser and attorney John Branca, Colman Domingo will play the character of Jackson's father, Joe Jackson.

The character of Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, would be portrayed by Nia Long, alongside Jessica Sula appearing as his sister LaToya Jackson. Other cast members include Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, Larenz Tate as Motown Records pioneer Berry Gordy, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross. The upcoming biopic is produced by Branca and King, who also happen to be co-executors of the late King of Pop's estate. Despite having read an initial draft of the screenplay, Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, has categorically denied being involved with the production of the movie.