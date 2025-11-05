Who is Mark Kerr? UFC icon's biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’ starring Dwayne Johnson gets digital release update

Dwayne Johnson's $40 million box office bomb arrives on digital sooner than expected. Find out where to stream ‘The Smashing Machine’ this week

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest film, ‘The Smashing Machine,’ may be his most transformative role yet, and also one of his riskiest. Directed by Benny Safdie (‘Uncut Gems’), the gritty biographical drama tells the story of former UFC champion Mark Kerr. He’s a powerhouse fighter from Ohio whose triumphs in the cage were often overshadowed by addiction and heartbreak. The film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, where critics praised Johnson for delivering one of his most emotionally raw performances.

The actor reportedly spent three to four hours a day in the makeup chair, wearing over a dozen prosthetics to embody Kerr’s appearance. Many believed ‘The Smashing Machine’ could finally bring Johnson his long-awaited Oscar recognition. Yet despite glowing reviews and Safdie’s signature authenticity, the film struggled to find its audience. After debuting in theaters on October 3, the A24 production grossed only $20.2 million worldwide against its $40 million budget, as reported by Koimoi. By early November, the film had fallen out of most theaters, prompting a quick pivot to streaming.

Johnson announced that ‘The Smashing Machine’ became available on VOD platforms like Prime Video and Fandango at Home on Tuesday, November 4, giving it a second chance to connect with viewers. But beyond the numbers, ‘The Smashing Machine’ has reignited interest in the man behind the legend: Mark Kerr himself. Kerr’s story reads like a cautionary tale of fame, power, and redemption. Born in Ohio, he first rose to prominence as a collegiate wrestling champion before transitioning to mixed martial arts in the late 1990s. His explosive debut at Brazil’s World Vale Tudo Championship 3 in 1997 saw him defeat three fighters in one night.

That earned him the nickname “The Smashing Machine.” Later that year, Kerr joined the UFC, where he won back-to-back heavyweight tournaments and quickly became one of the sport’s most dominant figures. Kerr continued competing professionally until 2009, closing out his career with a record of 15 victories and 11 defeats, per Firstpost. However, his career was derailed by substance abuse and personal struggles. Kerr was open about his battles with addiction and the toll it took on his marriage to Dawn Staples, a former Playboy model portrayed by Emily Blunt in the movie.

The couple married in 2000 and had a son, Bryce, before separating in 2006. Kerr eventually rebuilt his life after years of turmoil. In 2023, he married Franci Alberding, with whom he co-founded Absolute Wellness, a fitness and recovery organization dedicated to promoting health and sobriety. Having been clean for over seven years, Kerr now channels his energy into helping others reclaim their strength, both physically and emotionally. The pinnacle of his career came in June 2025, when he was welcomed into the UFC Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. In a full-circle moment, it was Johnson himself who presented Kerr with the honor, months before the film’s release.