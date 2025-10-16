'Black Adam' star's next major project alongside Benny Safdie lands at Amazon MGM

Dwayne Johnson previously starred for Safdie in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie's 'Lizard Music' has a major update. The movie has now landed at Amazon MGM Studios. The 'Black Adam' star is attached to star, while Safdi helms the feature. The script is based on Daniel Pinkwater's novel of the same name.

'Lizard Music' revolves around a boy who comes across a secret late-night broadcast of music-playing Lizards. In his investigation, he meets Chicken Man (Johnson) and his 111-year-old chicken friend, Claudia, as they embark on an epic adventure to explore a hidden society. The movie marks Johnson's second collaboration with Safdie after 'The Smashing Man', where the star plays UFC Hall of Famer Mark Kerr. The flick was also Safdie's first singular directorial effort.

Courtenay Valenti, Amazon MGM head of film, streaming, and theatrical, expressed his excitement about the movie. "We are so thrilled to partner once again with extraordinarily talented Dwayne Johnson, as well as work for the first time with the amazing creator, writer, and director Benny Safdie, on Lizard Music. Everyone at Amazon, MGM, and UA is deeply inspired by their previous collaboration on the critically acclaimed The Smashing Machine. We are so excited to now collaborate with them on this imaginative, entertaining, and cinematic story; Lizard Music is a tale that feels both timeless and unique. We are very fortunate that they have trusted us to be their studio partners."

Safdie further added: "I couldn’t be more excited to go on this journey with Amazon MGM studios and United Artists. Lizard Music is a book I read to my two sons, and we were riveted by its imagination and wonder. I love Daniel Pinkwater as a person and an author; the idea of making a movie where everyone can join the conversation is both thrilling and beautiful. To go on this adventure with Dwayne and to be able to watch him transform and become the Chicken Man is just beyond… I can’t wait!"

All eyes will be on Johnson after 'The Smashing Machine's damp run at the Box Office. He will also be seen alongside Kevin Hart in the upcoming 'Jumanji' film. While the film received a lukewarm response, Johnson's portrayal was praised by critics. THR said, "He manages to go deep here without overdoing it, killing the audience with kindness as a benign warrior who suffers from one scene to the next, triumphing briefly in the ring before succumbing to addiction and/or romantic grief." Only time will tell if 'Lizard Music' will rake in the moolah.