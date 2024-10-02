Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ star reveals how ‘best friend’ changed her life

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a psychological sequel that explores the tumultuous relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's Lady Gaga's world and we are just living in it! The singer-actress is all set to wow fans once again with her sharp acting skills as she takes on the character of fan-favorite Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie à Deux,’ and the early reviews are hailing the multitalented woman as the best thing of the movie.

Gaga, a prominent name in the music industry, made news for her acting chops in the 2018 flick 'A Star Is Born,' where she established herself as a reliable actress. However, it's not only her professional life that is making headlines these days but her personal life as well. Gaga recently made a heart-melting confession regarding her partner which is making major headlines along with the release of 'Joker: Folie à Deux.’

Who is Lady Gaga engaged to?

Lady Gaga with her fiance Michael Polansky at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy (Getty Images/@francooriglia)

Gaga is engaged to Michael Polansky and the speculations about the couple's engagement were eventually verified when Gaga revealed Polansky as her fiancé at a swimming event in a TikTok video that was uploaded by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, as per People.

Gaga and Polansky probably got to know one another at parties held at Sean Parker's residence in Los Angeles, per Page Six. It is reported that in December 2019, during Parker's birthday celebration, the pair struck up a liking for each other.

However, it was during the COVID-19 epidemic that their relationship solidified, as per Entertainment Tonight. The couple reportedly welcomed isolation and social alienation so they could concentrate solely on one another. Even more, Gaga posted a picture of their seclusion on Instagram, where she wrote an update about playing video games, being strong, and taking care of herself while urging people to be active and stress-free.

Gaga spoke at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' on September 30, 2024, about how her life has altered after meeting Polansky, as per People. Gaga stated that the two worked together on her studio album, 'Harlequin,' a companion to the impending film, with Polansky serving as co-executive producer. She also revealed her strong affection for Polansky, describing him as her best friend and partner and mentioning how everything changes when you're with your best friend.

What is Michael Polansky's occupation?

Lady Gaga often shares glimpses of her relationship with Michael Polansky on social media (Instagram/@ladygaga)

Polansky is a tech investor with a Harvard degree who founded and co-founded several businesses, including Avos Capital Management, Outer Biosciences, and Hawktail, as per Elle. Reportedly, Polansky is a board member of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Polansky also went to President Biden's inauguration with Gaga, who has shown interest in a long-term relationship with him that would involve having children.

What character is Lady Gaga playing in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

A still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbros)

Gaga is all set to take on the character of Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie à Deux', where she will team up with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck to wreak havoc in Gotham City. Even though Gaga was considered for the role soon after 'Joker' came out in 2019, the formal announcement wasn't made until the summer of 2022.

With her musical background making her an ideal choice for the part, Gaga will play a musical character in the follow-up, 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' The movie's trailer teases Harley and the Joker dancing to beloved tunes while navigating Gotham's criminal underground.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will hit theaters on October 4.