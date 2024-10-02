'Joker: Folie à Deux' must answer one burning question about Arthur Fleck

Ever since 'Joker' dropped in 2019, fans have been eager to find out this one personal theory about Arthur Fleck and his connection to Bruce Wayne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: DC's upcoming film 'Joker: Folie à Deux' may forever alter Bruce Wayne's origin story in Todd Phillips's dark 'Joker' franchise. The 2019 film 'Joker' introduced a young Bruce Wayne, played by Dante Pereira-Olson, long before his transformation into Batman. This brief glimpse into Bruce's past hinted at a deeper connection between him and Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, a struggling party clown turned violent revolutionary.

'Joker: Folie à Deux', arriving in October, explores Fleck's romance with Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, but may also address some lingering questions from the first film. A potential connection between Fleck and young Bruce Wayne could have some deeper meaning for Bruce's eventual transformation into Batman, raising the stakes for this highly anticipated sequel.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' may confirm shocking family twist between Batman and Joker

The 2019 film 'Joker' left us wondering about a shocking secret with its subplot involving Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne's father (Brett Cullen). Arthur Fleck's mother, Penny, claimed to have worked for Thomas, and a shocking letter suggested he might be Arthur's biological father. However, Penny's mental health issues left the truth uncertain. Now, the new movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux' might finally give us the answer. If Thomas Wayne were Arthur's dad, everything would change. Imagine Batman and Joker being in the same family! It would make their famous rivalry even more intense and personal. By potentially linking the two adversaries through blood, Todd Phillips's 'Joker' franchise would introduce a provocative new layer to the DC Comics mythology.

Will 'Joker: Folie à Deux' finally reveal the truth about Arthur Fleck's past?

'Joker' cleverly blurred the boundaries between reality and fantasy. At times, it was difficult to distinguish what was real and what was imagined. A notable instance of this was Arthur Fleck's romantic relationship with Sophie Dumond, which was finally unmasked as a complete fabrication. However, 'Joker: Folie à Deux' may once again explore the nature of reality, this time featuring musical elements. Unlike the original film, the sequel may provide us with additional insights. Trailers depict Arthur undergoing a trial and receiving therapy at Arkham. This could aid in differentiating between fact and fiction. Consequently, 'Joker: Folie à Deux' may finally clarify Arthur's mysterious history. The sequel's more straightforward storyline could answer lingering questions, providing a richer understanding of the Joker's detailed character.

The 'Joker' franchise's five-year mystery surrounding Arthur Fleck's true parentage may soon be solved with 'Joker: Folie à Deux'. With the sequel promising more facts than fantasy, we can wait for the confirmation of Arthur's family ties, particularly the identity of his father. If Thomas Wayne, who is Bruce Wayne's dad, is revealed as Arthur's father, it would be a shocking twist, rewriting Batman's origin story and forging an epic connection between heroes and villains, adding depth to their legendary rivalry.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is set to hit theatres on Friday, October 4.