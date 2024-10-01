How 'Joker: Folie à Deux' fits into 'The Batman' universe

'The Batman Part II' may eventually cross paths with Phillips's 'Joker' universe, however, any connections or crossovers remain theoretical

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Batman' universe has seen numerous iterations of the iconic Joker character, from Jack Nicholson's maniacal performance in 'Batman' (1989) to Heath Ledger's posthumous Oscar win for 'The Dark Knight' (2008). However, Todd Phillips's 'Joker' (2019) carved out its own unique space within the franchise, offering a gripping origin story that humanizes the chaotic clown.

The upcoming sequel, 'Joker: Folie à Deux', seems to further dive into the complex psyche of Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, and his tumultuous relationship with Harley Quinn. With Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley, we know you are eager to see how this film fits into the broader 'Batman' universe. Here's a closer look:

When does 'Joker: Folie à Deux' take place?

'Joker: Folie à Deux' takes place two years after the events of the original film. Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, is still confined to Arkham Asylum, undergoing rehabilitation. However, his charisma sparks an intense connection with musical therapist Lee, aka Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), who becomes fascinated by his charm. As Fleck awaits trial amid the media scrutinizing him, Harley joins him in his delusions of grandeur. The film seamlessly integrates musical numbers, showcasing Lady Gaga's talents. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a fierce and twisted love story, exploring the complex bond between Joker and Harley Quinn. This highly anticipated sequel seems like a fresh, new, and glamorous take on the iconic DC characters. It's important to understand when the movie takes place to pinpoint whether it is part of 'The Batman' universe or not.

Where does 'Joker: Folie à Deux' fit in with other Batman films?

'Joker: Folie à Deux' operates within its own distinct narrative, separate from the previous 'Batman' film series. Phillips's direction focuses on the emotional depth of its characters, rather than directly connecting to other 'Batman' storylines. This approach allows Joaquin Phoenix's Joker to shine as a character-driven exploration, unencumbered by traditional superhero expectations.

While 'Joker: Folie à Deux' forges its own path, it's intriguing to consider its potential intersections with other 'Batman' films. The Robert Pattinson-starring 'The Batman' series, continuing with 'The Batman - Part II' in 2026, may eventually cross paths with Phillips's 'Joker' universe. However, any connections or crossovers remain theoretical, leading us to hope that these franchises might merge in the future.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is set to hit theatres on Friday, October 4.