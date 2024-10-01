Harley Quinn's new origin explained as 'Joker: Folie à Deux' inches closer to release

While faithful to the source material, this Harley Quinn boasts clever tweaks, making her the perfect counterbalance to the Joker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is set to revolutionize the DC Universe with bold twists on beloved characters. Lady Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn has garnered a lot of positive reviews, hinting at a new era for this iconic character. Created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini for 'Batman: The Animated Series' in 1992, Harley Quinn has become one of DC's most cherished characters.

As Margot Robbie explores other comic book projects, Harley's future in the DC Universe remains uncertain. However, recent endeavors like 'Birds of Prey', the animated 'Harley Quinn', and 'Batman: Caped Crusader' have reimagined her lore, transforming her from a sidekick to an anti-hero or a hero-villain. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' continues this trend, with director Todd Phillips' vision and the trailer's glimpse suggesting a subtle but empowered Harley Quinn that further cements her status as a multidimensional force in the DC Universe.

Will 'Joker: Folie à Deux' redefine Harley Quinn's iconic relationship?

A still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbros)

The Harley Quinn of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' draws inspiration from her comic book and animated roots, particularly in her fascination with the Joker, Arthur Fleck. In the film, Harley, drawn to Arthur's struggles, joins him at Arkham and finds a kindred spirit. Their connection blossoms into a romantic relationship showcased through exquisite musical numbers.

Unlike previous portrayals, the filmmakers aimed for a more realistic take on the iconic duo. The relationship between Joker and Harley is very important, but this version sheds its cartoonish tone for a darker, more ominous dynamic. Harley's affection evolves into an intense, potentially deadly obsession, diverging from the playful, eccentric depictions in 'Batman: The Animated Series' and other adaptations. This fresh interpretation brings a haunting depth to their tough bond, making their connection more unsettling than ever before.

What is Harley Quinn's origin story in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

A still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbros)

The classic Harley Quinn origin tale features Dr Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum psychiatrist, falling under The Joker's manipulative spell. However, the upcoming film 'Joker: Folie à Deux' shakes things up. Here, Harley Quinn – or Lee Quinzel – is a fellow patient at Arkham State Hospital, leveling the playing field between the two characters. This fresh take eliminates Joker's manipulative control, instead portraying two passionately disturbed and lonely individuals finding a connection. Harley sees herself – or her aspirational self – in Joker's chaotic transformation. Their shared madness, as hinted in the film's title, creates a profound bond. Each character feels uniquely seen and understood by the other, forging a deep and convoluted relationship. This reimagined dynamic humanizes Harley and Joker, presenting them as troubled souls seeking solace in each other's company.

How different is 'Joker: Folie à Deux's Harley Quinn from her comic book counterpart?

A still from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@warnerbros)

Todd Phillips revealed his approach to reimagining Harley Quinn for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in an interview with Variety. Phillips stripped away the character's cartoonish traits, such as the high-pitched voice, accent, and gum-chewing habits, to create a more grounded version. This new Harley Quinn remains true to the character's core madness and danger but with a more realistic twist. By toning down some of the comic book excesses, Phillips aimed to make the character feel more believable and menacing within the film's gritty Gotham City. The changes ensure this Harley Quinn blends seamlessly into the 'Joker' universe.

Lady Gaga brings her extraordinary talent to the role, promising a captivating on-screen partnership with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur. While faithful to the source material, this Harley Quinn boasts clever tweaks, making her the perfect counterbalance to the Joker. As 'Joker: Folie à Deux' hits theaters in October, audiences will witness a fresh, thrilling interpretation of this iconic character.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is set to hit theatres on Friday, October 4.