Bullied musician’s moving ‘AGT’ performance earned him a Golden Buzzer — and a ‘big brother’ for life

21-year-old saxophonist’s emotional ‘AGT’ performance didn’t just move Terry Crews — it hit us all in the feels

'America's Got Talent' is often called the "world's biggest stage," and performing on it is no easy feat. That said, once someone makes it there, it’s no surprise they get emotional. Contestants often go through intense challenges and fight hard to reach that stage. Avery Dixon’s journey was no different when he auditioned for ‘AGT’ Season 17. At just 21 years old, Dixon didn’t just bring his saxophone to the stage; he carried with him years of bullying and self-doubt.

Dixon started talking about himself as he said, "My voice sounds a little bit different, and I look a little bit different, and my elementary school nickname was hammerhead because I had these knots in my head because I was premature." The judges and the audience were dumbfounded, grappling with the cruelty he had faced at such a young age. Dixon, teary-eyed, continued, "I was in such a dark place, I actually wanted to commit suicide." He paused to gather himself before adding, "That's when I actually started learning how to play."

The moment Dixon started playing and the first note soared through the theater, everyone knew they were about to witness something special. The 21-year-old was lost in the soulful music, eyes closed. With a strut in his walk, he spun and twirled. It was as if he had transcended this realm to completely immerse himself in the music. As Dixon continued playing, everyone, including the judges, rose to their feet, with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum jamming to the music as they moved their bodies around.

Needless to say, the moment Dixon ended his performance, he was greeted by a standing ovation and a roar of applause. Finally, after getting a yes from all the judges, Terry Crews approached the judges' table; everyone knew what was about to unfold in that moment. Crews, trying to hold back tears, started, "Avery Dixon. You touched the hearts of every human being in this building right now. You've been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who's got your back, and all those bullies will have to see you succeed, my friend."

As Crews uttered those words, he went on to slam the Golden Buzzer. As golden confetti rained down on Dixon, he stood on stage, teary-eyed, embracing his mother in a warm hug. Crews rushed to the stage to join the warm embrace of the mother-son duo. Dixon was one of the most beloved acts of 'AGT' Season 17, even returning for 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' as reported by Deseret News. However, despite making it to the finals, he finished in sixth place as he couldn't get enough votes, as reported by Fandom.