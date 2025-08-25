‘The Sopranos’ star returns to gritty crime drama in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ — and season 4 looks explosive

After ruling the mob as Carmela Soprano, Edie Falco is ready to raise the stakes in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4

Taylor Sheridan's popular crime drama series 'Mayor of Kingstown' turned out to be a golden opportunity for a 'The Sopranos' star to get back to the genre. Yeah, you read that right. For the unversed, let us share with you that 'The Sopranos', which ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007, revolved around the New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini) as he navigated through his personal and professional issues. Along with Gandolfini, the fan-favorite television show also starred Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico, Lorraine Bracco, Drea de Mattio, and Edie Falco, among many others.

When we talk about Falco, she is well-known by the fans for essaying the character of Carmela Soprano in HBO's hit show 'The Sopranos.' In addition to this, the Golden Globe-winning actress gained widespread acclaim and success when she played the role of Jackie Peyton in the Showtime series 'Nurse Jackie', and she has also appeared in some high-profile movies, like 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'

And now, Falco will be seen portraying the role of a prison warden named Nina Hobbs in the fourth season of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' which is scheduled to release on Sunday, October 26, 2025. According to Entertainment Weekly, the official synopsis of the new season reads, “In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

In the official teaser of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4, which was released on August 21, the viewers can witness an antagonistic relationship between Jeremy Renner's lead character, Mike McLusky, and Falco's character Hobbs. In the teaser, Falco's Hobbs tells Renner's McLusky, "You’re an ex-con who ran this place for years. Ocean of blood in your wake and now, now you can’t do that."

Once the teaser dropped, all the 'Mayor of Kingstown' fans flocked to the comments section and expressed their excitement to see Falco in the forthcoming season of the show. One social media user penned, "I'm glad Edie Falco has joined the cast! I can't wait!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Woohoo!! Can't wait to see Edie Falco in this awesome show." A netizen went on to say, "Yes! Love the show and love Edie." Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "This is amazing! Love Edie Falco."

Along with Falco, the fans will also get to see some more fresh faces in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4. 'The Walking Dead' star Lennie James and 'The Gilded Age' alum Laura Benanti have also joined the cast of Paramount's thriller show. The returning cast members of the show include Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. So mark your calendars and don't forget to watch Renner take on some new players in the show's upcoming season.