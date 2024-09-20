What happened to Michael Buble's son? ‘The Voice’ coach opens up about three-year-old’s rare condition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When 'The Voice'coach Michael Bublé's son, Noah, began his battle with hepatoblastoma at the age of three, he was facing a very rare form of liver cancer that typically occurs in children under the age of three. The diagnosis came as a shocking surprise to the entire family, and Noah had to undergo intense treatment that included chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumor. Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, stopped working to focus entirely on their son's health and well-being.

Buble even shut down his music activities, including tours and album releases, to stay by Noah's side during treatment. While the couple largely kept the details private, they later shared that Noah was receiving treatment and was in remission. This was a challenging time for the family, but they emerged much stronger. Michael often remarked that the experience transformed his perception of life, love, and family. "That, of course, changed me in a big way — it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life,” he told Red magazine, “I’d become the superhero I always wanted to be. Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego," he added.

‘The Voice’ coach Michael Buble was self-diagnosed with ADHD

Canadian superstar singer Michael Buble opened up about something very personal, his self-diagnosed ADHD. In an interview, the American Songwriter discussed how he recognized traits of ADHD in himself and how it has impacted his life and career. Bublé mentioned that he has never been officially diagnosed by a doctor, but he recognized the symptoms after educating himself about the condition.

"I've just always been a bit all over the place," he said. "I realized I've had this my whole life, I just never put a name to it." He noted that his high energy level, difficulty staying focused for long periods, and constant busyness were clear signs. "I used to think there was something wrong with me," he confessed, "but knowing it's ADHD makes a lot more sense now." Despite the challenges, Bublé views his ADHD as a "positive force" in his creative life. "It's part of what makes me who I am. I have this endless energy that I channel into my music and performances," he added.

How many children does ‘The Voice’ coach Michael Buble have?

Michael Bublé has four children with his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato. They welcomed their first son, Noah, in 2013. In 2016, they welcomed another son and named him Elias, and in 2018, their first daughter, Vida, was born. Most recently, in 2022, they welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Cielo.



Bublé has often spoken about his children, sharing how fatherhood has profoundly changed his life. He has emphasized that his family is a priority, noting that he is adjusting his music career to spend more time with his kids. In interviews, Bublé has shared how his children bring joy to his life and help keep him grounded.