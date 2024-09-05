Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’s first clip shows James Bond star as you've never seen him before

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’ is based on a book of the same name by William S Burroughs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film, 'Queer,' seems to be redefining traditional romantic drama as it effortlessly recounts the love between two characters, as highlighted by a recently released clip at the Venice Film Festival, on Tuesday, September 3. The clip highlights the captivating bond between 'James Bond' actor Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, showcasing a moment of sexual tension that earned a standing ovation lasting 11 minutes and 44 seconds.

Set in the 1940s, 'Queer' revolves around two characters, William Lee (Daniel Craig) and Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey). After escaping a narcotics raid in New Orleans, Lee finds himself in Mexico, where he is drawn to an American veteran Eugene. While the film's plot might seem straightforward, its execution is anything but simple, as highlighted in the newly released clip, underscoring William and Eugene's complicated connection.

What happens in the newly released clip?

Daniel Craig will play the character of William Lee in 'Queer' (@gettyimages)

The newly released clip offers a glimpse into the film's intensity, which includes several not-safe-for-work moments. In the footage, viewers can see Craig awkwardly flirting with Starkey's character in a bar. While the situation might seem ordinary, the sexual tension in the clip reaches an all-time high

The clip also shows Lee, inebriated, approaching Allerton in a pub, but his flirtatious move goes unnoticed as Allerton engages in conversation with someone else. Lee, feeling humiliated, grabs another drink before leaving. While the scene might seem nothing out of the ordinary, it offers a glimpse into the underlying sexual tension between the characters. In summary, the clip reveals that the film will feature numerous poignant moments, delving into the depths of unrequited feelings and emotional strain.

Craig and Starkey were also seen attending the 2024 Venice International Film Festival for the international premiere of 'Queer,' alongside director Guadagnino. The film is also up for the festival's Golden Lion award.

Fans are in awe of Daniel Craig in 'Queer'

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in a still from 'Queer' (@a24)

Is 'Queer' based on a book?

Drew Starkeyin a still from 'Queer' (YouTube/@theupcoming)

The historical romantic drama film is based on a novel by William S. Burroughs, released in November 1985, which was originally an extension of his previous work 'Junkie.'

According to reports, the book is a semi-autobiographical exploration of Burrough's self-exploration of drugs and sexuality, which helps to explain the presence of explicit moments in the film. According to some reports, the movie will include the same themes as the book, so viewers can expect to see a significant amount of drug use and explicit scenes.

