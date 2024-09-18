Is Britani Bateman married? 'RHOSLC' newbie launched production firm and raised five children with ex

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman and her ex-husband, John Scott Underwood, launched PURE Productions, a destination production firm

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The trailer for 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' has been released, showcasing snow cascading over the stunning purple mountains. The trailer had it all: screaming, chaos, and Lisa Barlow indulging in Wendy's. Sharp-eyed fans also spotted a few new faces. Bravo had to find a fitting replacement for the Reality Von Tease troll after Monica Garcia's departure.

Fans will get to know Britani Bateman, who is sure to cause a stir within the group, thanks to Heather Gay. Britani, a recent addition to 'RHOSLC', was previously married to John Scott Underwood. Fans are eager to learn more about Britani's life. Is her marriage still intact? Does she have any children? Here's everything you need to know about John Scott Underwood, Britani's former spouse.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman was married to John Scott Underwood (Facebook/@1nationunderwood)

Who was 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman married to?

While Britani revealed on Facebook that she is not dating, her new role on RHOSLC brings attention to her past marriage to John Scott Underwood. Details about the duration of their relationship, their engagement, and the specifics of their wedding remain undisclosed. Social media posts indicate that Britani and John were happily married at least until 2019. The reasons behind their breakup and eventual divorce, however, remain unclear.

John Underwood Sr and Sandra P Underwood are the parents of John. Sandra describes herself as an independent professional in marketing and advertising on LinkedIn. John’s only sister, Becky Underwood, graduated from Granger High School and studied at the Children’s Literature Institute.

Does 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman have any children?

John and Britani share five children, who may be from previous marriages or relationships. Britani often features her daughters, Olivia-Lou Bateman and Taylor-Renee Bateman, on her Instagram. Olivia celebrated her 19th birthday in March 2024.

Taylor turned 23 in April 2024. Gossip Next Door claims that Britani most likely had her children with J Michael Bateman, a producer and composer at Artist Point Productions and Party Crashers Entertainment. It suggests that John's previous marriages or relationships are the source of the remaining four children.

What does 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Britani Bateman ex do for work?

According to John's LinkedIn profile, the Heritage Capital in Lehi, Utah, was founded by him. At The Starwood Group, he works as a real estate developer as well. Before that, in 1996, he established Starwood Groupe, which he managed until 2024. From 1996 until 2024, he was also the director of Starwood Development Group.

PURE Productions is a destination production firm that specializes in international incentive travel, which Britani and her former spouse John started. John has spent the last thirty years developing and building, making him well-versed in job site work. He earned his degree from the University of Utah.

Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' will debut its fifth season on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9/8c. Every Wednesday at the same time, new episodes will premiere on Peacock and the Bravo app, and they will also be accessible for streaming the next day.