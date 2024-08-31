Who has made the most sales on 'Selling Sunset'? Meet the Netflix show’s sales superstar

Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' has featured some of the most significant listings in real estate history

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFONIA: Real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald has made the most sales on Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'. The real estate agent leads in sales with over $105 million to her name, according to The Oppenheim Group website. She is also the only agent from the Netflix show with an active listing for a $3.2 million property on the MLS.

Mary has 15 years of experience in real estate and has been a star of the Netflix show since Season 1. In 2023, she sold listings totaling approximately $11,259,000, earning a commission of $281,475 with a 70/30 broker split. Mary has also claimed that the viewers didn't get to see the all sales on the Netflix show as some of the buyers wanted to keep the details secret. She claimed that 80 to 90 percent of her sales have never been shown on 'Selling Sunset.' Despite her impressive career and significant sales numbers, Mary did not close a single listing in Season 7. While filming, she was dealing with a personal loss and ended up earning zero commission for that season.

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald has sold most listings (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald claims to reject listings less than $2 million

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald prefers to close high-end listings and often turns down deals below $2 million. In a previous interview, Mary stated, "I think I speak for all the ladies when I say we've gotten clients from the show, and we're selling at higher price points."

She elaborated, "For me personally, I have price cutoffs now: I won't sell any house under $2 million unless it's a favor for a friend." The Netflix show star further noted, "We're so busy with filming now, and selling a house at a lower price point takes just as much time and energy and you only get a fraction of the money."

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald claims to reject listings less than $2 million (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

Who has earned the highest commission on 'Selling Sunset'?

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani reached a significant milestone in her career by earning one of the largest commissions in The Oppenheim Group's history. In Season 7, she earned an impressive $240,000 commission for a listing on the famous Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills.

The listing was originally priced at $9,995,000 featuring six beds, nine bathrooms, two oversized primary suites on one acre and 20 car parking spaces expanded over 10,847 sq ft. Surprisingly, the property sold for $10,050,000, making it the most expensive sale of the season.

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 star Chelsea Lazkani receives huge commission for her biggest listing (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim celebrates bagging huge listing in Season 8

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim aimed higher in Season 8 despite having a slow real estate market. He is prepared to make a significant impact as he secures a major listing. In the trailer, Jason said, "I have a huge listing, one of the most expensive houses in the world."

The Oppenheim Group boss has notably made over $1 billion in closed sales throughout his decade-long career. He has more than $300 million in active listings. Additionally, he has been ranked as a top agent in the US and the leading agent in the Hollywood Hills.