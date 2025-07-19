This hit singing show was snubbed by the Emmys after 13 years — even its star-studded cast couldn’t save it

The beloved singing reality show, despite getting nominated every year, failed to secure a single nomination in 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards recently released its nomination list, and a major singing competition has been royally snubbed. Shows like 'Severance,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Hacks' earned top honors in the nomination list. However, several fan-favorite shows were left out entirely. Among them is a beloved singing competition that, despite being nominated every year, failed to secure a single nomination.

(L-R) John Legend, Carson Daly, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

For the first time since 2012, 'The Voice' failed to earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, ending a long-standing streak of recognition that included four previous wins in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017, according to Deadline. The show’s campaign for Season 27, which featured judges Michael Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini, was ultimately unsuccessful.

It’s surprising that 'The Voice' didn’t get an Emmy nomination after 13 years. Some think 'Survivor' returning might be the reason, but it’s more likely that the newer show 'The Traitors' US took its spot, since 'Survivor' has already been nominated many times over the years. While Season 27 featured a high-profile coaching lineup, including the return of Levine, the Emmy shutout has raised questions about the show's future. Still, with Season 28 set to premiere on Monday, September 15, and a new panel of coaches lined up, 'The Voice' continues forward, although its long-term relevance may now be in question, per ScreenRant.

Notably, despite its long-standing popularity, 'The Voice' has never launched a superstar like 'American Idol' did, though it remained critically respected until now. Its absence from the Emmys' Outstanding Reality Competition Program category after 13 years signals a shift, which possibly marks the start of its decline. With the cluttered market of the reality shows, it remains to be seen whether 'The Voice' will adapt or fade with time.

Reportedly, 'The Voice' Season 28 will follow the show's long-standing pattern of airing two seasons annually, one in early winter and one in the fall, since its 2011 debut, per Good Housekeeping. While Season 27 crowned Team Bublé's Adam David as the winner, the anticipation for the new season is mounting high. For the unversed, 'The Voice' officially confirmed its Season 28 timeframe with a first-look trailer shared on Instagram on May 12, 2025, surprising fans by revealing its all-star coaching panel months ahead of the fall premiere.

Notably, Reba McEntire is all set to return after a brief hiatus, having previously won Season 25 with Asher HaVon. The two-time winner with Gina Miles and Huntley, Niall Horan, is also back after sitting out Season 25. On the other hand, the most recent winning coach with back-to-back victories in Seasons 26 and 27, Bublé, also returns for his third consecutive season. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg joins the lineup once again after debuting in Season 26, though he remains the only coach in the group yet to secure a win. The mix of veteran coaches and chart-topping artists has set the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes, fan-fueled competition in fall 2025.