'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown bizarrely compares daughter's gay identity to his polygamist lifestyle

'Sister Wives' Kody Brown is once again grabbing major headlines, and this time for his bizarre comments. Known for his history of controversial and often awkward remarks, the patriarch of the Brown family has raised eyebrows yet again. In a classic Kody fashion, the 'Sister wives' star turned heads when he bizarrely compared polygamy to his daughter’s gay lifestyle. Kody made the tone-deaf comment during their wedding preparations.

Kody Brown in a still shared on his official Instagram account (Image Source: Instagram | @kodywinnbrown)

The daughter in question is Leon, who is the only child of Kody and his first wife, Meri Brown. Reportedly, Leon came out as transgender in 2022 and no longer goes by their birth name, Mariah Brown. Notably, they got engaged to Audrey Kriss in January 2019 and officially started planning their wedding during the March 7, 2021, episode of 'Sister Wives.' Leon insisted their wedding be a space for love and support only, with no room for disapproval. according to Us Weekly.

While most family members respected that boundary, Kody expressed concern, questioning whether it was wise to exclude people simply based on differing views. Kody drew comparisons between his experience with polygamy and Leon's same-sex relationship while speaking to Kriss' parents, Leon's friends, and his wives. While referring to his 2010 marriage to Robyn Brown, Kody said, "We had a polygamous wedding." He further added, "A lot of people who really had a problem at first sort of lightened up through that process."

In a confessional with Meri, he elaborated, "We were monogamously married, OK? Just the two of us. We had people come to our wedding reception who said, "We're here because we love you, but this does not mean that we are condoning your chosen lifestyle." Kody continued by directly linking this to his daughter's experience, saying, "So, Audrey and Mariah, the parallels are very similar...That kind of treatment where people are like, 'Well, I love you, but I sure think your lifestyle [and] your religion are dumb,' we dealt with that."

Kody continued, "That may have well been something that helped me, personally, develop a high level of just acceptance of people who are gay. I know what it's like to be picked on." Kody talked about inviting people who may not agree with his or his daughter's lifestyle, saying, "If you invite all these people, [you] force them to think openly about, 'What would God have me do?' Would God have me ostracize these people because of their apology?" He then added, "Make them think about it."

Notably, following their wedding, Leon stayed largely out of the public eye in 2024, and did not appear in 'Sister Wives' Season 19, keeping a low profile on social media, as per ScreenRant. Despite a lack of support from Kody, Leon has remained close with their mother, Meri. They recently shared a few Instagram posts, including a September update featuring photos with their partner, Kriss, and their dogs. Leon also launched a Substack blog, where they've reflected on turning 29 and shared personal insights, making 2024 a quiet yet introspective year for them.