Loved the scenery in ‘Wind River’? You can now plan a trip to the real locations from Taylor Sheridan’s film

Taylor Sheridan's star is on the rise these days! The writer, who is recognized for single-handedly revitalizing the dormant Western genre's directorial flick, has grabbed major headlines for his directorial 'Wind River'. Released on August 4, 2017, the crime flick is getting much love and appreciation after its Netflix debut. Thanks to its gripping storyline and action chops, the movie landed at number 7 on the streamer's Top 10 list. Another thing that is grabbing attention is the picturesque backdrop of the movie, making many wonder about the filming locations.

The filmmakers chose Summit County, Utah, as the primary location for 'Wind River,' taking advantage of its rugged natural landscapes to capture the wild, mountainous atmosphere central to the story, as per The Cinemaholic. While Park City Studios and Utah Film Studios at 4001 Kearns Boulevard served as the production hub, the majority of principal photography took place outdoors to bring out authenticity. Not only that, but the filmmakers made creative use of real-world locations to ground the story in authenticity.

The Summit County Courthouse in Coalville was transformed into the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, giving the investigative scenes a distinctly Western and small-town atmosphere that fit seamlessly into the film's tone, as per Yahoo! Lifestyle. Beyond the courthouse, however, the production leaned heavily on Utah's Wasatch Range to recreate the snowbound frontier setting.

In addition, the broader Wasatch Back Region, which extends through several counties on the eastern side of the Wasatch Range of the Rocky Mountains, was heavily featured in the movie, providing the dramatic mountain scenery seen throughout the film. For the film's dramatic climax, which is set atop Gannett Peak in Wyoming, the crew substituted Hidden Peak, a 10,971-foot summit in the Snowbird community of Salt Lake County, Utah. Its rugged elevation provided a convincing and visually powerful stand-in for Wyoming's highest mountain.

Despite Utah serving as the primary filming base, the filmmakers made sure to capture authentic Wyoming details as well. In Fremont County, the city of Lander appeared on screen with its real city limits sign filmed on location early in the movie. Most notably, the story's namesake setting, the Wind River Indian Reservation, which stretches across more than 3,000 square miles in Fremont and Hot Springs counties, was used in the production. While Utah's landscapes often doubled for the reservation in practical filming, the production ensured authenticity by filming the reservation sign scene at the actual location in Wyoming, along with several establishing shots of the reservation itself.

Notably, filming for 'Wind River' took place in March and April 2016, a transitional time of year in Utah and Wyoming when lower elevations begin to thaw. To preserve the film's stark, snowbound look, the production crew strategically moved to higher elevations, where snow still blanketed the rugged landscapes. For travelers hoping to experience something close to the film's cinematic winter aesthetic, the ideal window is December through March, when heavy snowfall consistently transforms the region into a dramatic, frozen wilderness.