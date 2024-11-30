Where was 'The Agency' filmed? Inside Showtime series's stunning locations

'The Agency' is a spy thriller following Martian, a covert CIA agent called back to London after six years. While reconnecting with his estranged daughter, he’s assigned a dangerous mission and reunites with Sami Zahir, a former lover. Caught between duty and desire, Martian must navigate personal and professional conflicts.

Inspired by Eric Rochant’s acclaimed French series 'The Bureau', the series was filmed across London and Watford, England; Tallinn, Estonia; and Cairo, Egypt, Here are all the locations 'The Agency' was filmed in.

London, England

London serves as a key filming location for 'The Agency', with its modern urban landscapes featured prominently. Exterior shots include iconic landmarks like the US Embassy in Nine Elms, a striking cuboidal structure overlooking the Thames, showcasing cutting-edge modernist design.

The cast embraced the city during the five-month shoot, with actress Harriet Sansom Harris sharing, “I roamed London on off days and worked with marvelous actors, directors, and an amazing crew, it’s been epic.”

Other notable productions filmed in London include 'The Day of the Jackal', 'The Diplomat', 'No Time to Die', and 'The Beekeeper'.

Watford, England

Filming for 'The Agency' also takes place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford, northwest of London. This state-of-the-art facility provides the perfect setting for crafting sets and action sequences, utilizing its expansive soundstages and 100-acre backlot.

Known for hosting major productions, the studio has been home to films like 'Hobbs & Shaw', 'Blitz', 'Venom: The Last Dance', 'Fast X', and 'Jason Bourne'.

Tallinn, Estonia

A still from 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, serves as a key location for 'The Agency', providing striking European backdrops. For season one, filming took place on Laagna Tee, a major road in the city’s eastern area, on September 18 and 19, 2024, with part of the street closed to the public for an evening and night. While the closure caused minor inconvenience to locals, it was less disruptive than when Tenet filmed there in 2019.

Additional scenes were shot on the Raadiku bridge, which spans Laagna tee, and near the Laagna mini Rimi grocery store on Vikerlase 19. The crew also ventured into Tallinn’s wooded areas, capturing atmospheric nighttime shots.

Cairo, Egypt

A still from 'The Agency' (Paramount+)

Cairo, Egypt's vibrant capital, features prominently in 'The Agency', offering a dynamic contrast to its European settings. The production utilizes the city’s bustling bazaars, intricate alleyways, and rugged slums to create an authentic foreign backdrop for the espionage drama.

Cairo’s blend of historic charm and raw urban energy has long attracted filmmakers, hosting productions such as Netflix’s 'Red Notice', 'Death on the Nile', 'The Spy Who Loved Me', 'McMafia', and even 'The Bureau'.

'The Agency' is available to stream on Paramount+ from Friday, November 29.