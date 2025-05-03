An ‘AGT’ winner quietly changed how the reality show works — and Season 20 might just prove it

After a school janitor took home the $1 million prize in Season 19, the show’s future might be all about heart over polish

'America's Got Talent' is all set to return for its 20th season this year! Season 19 wrapped on September 24, 2025, with school janitor Richard Goodall taking home the $1 million prize, as reported by Fandom. Goodall’s audition stood out in a way few do. With so many contestants gracing the 'world's biggest stage', it can be easy to lose track and treat everyone in the same monotonous way. But Goodall was different; there was something to him. From the moment he walked out, nerves were written all over him—shaky legs, downcast eyes—but there was a quiet vulnerability that made him unforgettable.

As Simon Cowell asked Goodall what song he would be performing, he aptly replied, "The song speaks for itself." Trying to get his nervousness in control, Goodall took a deep breath as he prepared to sing. Needless to say, the moment Goodall's first vocal melody echoed through the theater, everyone was in sheer awe as the audience cheered and the rest as they say is history. The high school janitor got the coveted Golden Buzzer and breezed past other finalists like AIRFOOTWORKS, Roni Sagi and Rhythm to win 'AGT' season 19.

That said, it is undisputed that Goodall came from humble beginnings, which arguably could've earned the 55-year-old janitor a special place in everyone's hearts. It certainly is true that the audience loves to root for the underdog. 'AGT' as a show provides a powerful platform for voices that often go unheard, and Goodall, not only making use of it but winning the competition through it, is somewhat poetic and serves the true essence of the show. Goodall, despite having a passion for singing, could've gone to any other show like 'American Idol​', but he chose 'AGT' and went on to win it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Goodall (@richard.goodall)

As reported by Cinemablend, Goodall recently opened up about his life after his win and how his victory might affect the upcoming season: "Honestly, this year, I believe this in all my heart, I think with me winning and how I won, I think the sky's the limit. Anybody can try out. And I think me winning kind of proves that it doesn't have to be those polished people that play in Vegas or somebody from overseas that has been doing it for years and years that are polished and professional." Goodall's words encapsulate the true feeling of 'America's Got Talent' and, arguably, what the show stands for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Goodall (@richard.goodall)

What the high school janitor proceeded to say just reiterated that as he started, "Now, I think people realize that there's room for the common person, somebody who may have won a couple karaoke contests or something; they thought to themselves, ‘Oh, I would never be that good.’ If you just put yourself out there. I mean, like I did, if you just take that plane ride and give it a shot, you never know. And that's the way I went through my whole time on the show; that's how I did it. I just laid it all out there. I left it all out on the stage, and if I made it through to the next round, great. If I didn't, at least I can say that I tried. And I think this is the year for the regular everyday working person that can try out, and they have a shot. I truly believe that.