‘American Idol’ fans say judges were 'lying’ about this performance — and they didn’t hold back

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 23 is heating up fast, with contestants vying for the winning title. The Sunday, April 27, episode welcomed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame segment, where the top 14 were enamored with their stellar performance. While most of the performances gained good critique and insightful feedback, fans are on edge and criticized judges for overly praising Amanda Barise's performance.

In the latest episode of 'American Idol' Season 23, the top 14 performed rock and roll songs, as per SportsKeeda. The episode kicked off with Carrie Underwood's performance of 'Alone' by Heart. Among the night's highlights was Barise, who impressed with her rendition of Michael Jackson's 'I Can’t Help It,' earning a standing ovation. Luke Bryan praised her as a "pro" who "crushed it."

Lionel Richie called Barise's performance "amazing" and said, "Even Michael Jackson couldn't sing like that." Host Ryan Seacrest then pointed out that Barise's father was in the audience showing support with a voting sign and encouraged viewers to vote for her online, noting that the Top 12 results would be announced at the end of the episode. However, many fans online disagreed, accusing the judges of lying to her. Fans did not hold back and shared their opinion on X.

One viewer said, "All these folks lying' to this girl Amanda, telling her that she did great with her rendition of Michael Jackson's 'I Can't Help It,' is MADDENING!!! Esp. @LionelRichie LYING, telling her that 'even MJ couldn't sing like that' just made my rage increase!!!' While another said, "Michael’s version is beautiful, the song was too low for her voice." A viewer noted, "Don't care for Amanda ...too much screaming all the time." Another criticized Barise and commented, "I'm not sure I understood a single word Amanda sang for about 1/2 of that song. Hopefully America did, since she needs the votes after last week."

Another said, "2 weeks in a row, can I say something... Amanda Barise is kind of overrated," while a fan remarked, "She always loses track of the music, then solves it by shouting in an exaggerated way. I swear it's a waste of talent, and I don't understand why they don't correct it!" Another noted, "Her song choice got worse every single week." Meanwhile, a viewer noted, "Judges saved Amanda Barise. Think that was a mistake Was wrong about Gabby Samone. Now predicting she makes the Top 5. Awesome singer MKY had no business in the Top 24. I can't sing. Zaylie made it further than I thought."

However, Sunday’s 'American Idol' episode marked the end of the journey for Barise, who got eliminated along with Desmond Roberts, as per Gold Derby. Despite praise from the judges for her performance. Barise didn't earn enough votes to stay. Judges Bryan, Underwood, and Richie complimented her stage presence and vocal skills but had no say in the live voting results. In addition, James Taylor mentored the contestants for this episode, while Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino mentored them on Monday for 'Music of Idol Superstars' night.